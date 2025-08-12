Taylor Swift Just Announced Her Brand New Album 'The Life Of A Showgirl'

Well, Swifties, we weren't clowning this time. After months of theorizing we'd get a new album from Taylor Swift called Karma this year, and that the album color would be orange, Taylor broke the internet when a countdown took over her website — and then she announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, at 12:12AM on August 12. The best part? She's giving us all the info on this week's episode of Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl, announced on August 12, 2025.

Is Taylor Swift releasing a 12th album? Yes, Taylor Swift announced her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12, 2025. While we have the title, we have to wait until this week's episode of New Heights to find out the other details like the cover art and official release date. The fact Taylor is giving us the details on Travis' podcast is such a huge deal because it'll be the first time we see her actually interact and have a conversation with a partner. We've only seen paparazzi shots and silent social media videos!

When is The Life of a Showgirl coming out? Kate Green/Getty Images We don't officially know when The Life of a Showgirl is coming, but if you pre-order the album on Taylor's official website, it says the products will be shipped by October 13. This isn't the release date (the site says so) but it's safe to assume we'll get the album around then! I wasn't expecting The Tortured Poets Department to give us a Sad Girl Spring last year, and it seems like The Life of a Showgirl could be giving us a Lover Girl Autumn. My favorite theory so far points out "the concept of another taylor swift fall album with the same vibes as red but instead all about a true love instead of a true heartbreak………." Yeah, I'm crying.

What is The Life of a Showgirl? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor Swift's 12th studio album. While we don't have a tracklist (yet!) I wouldn't be surprised if it ended up taking cues from the performative nature of "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart." So much of her life happened during The Eras Tour — including falling in love with Travis Kelce! — that I'm sure she couldn't help but document it. And there's a theory going around that it could finally be the collab album we've all been waiting for since that 1989 (Taylor's Version) signature photo went viral. Could it feature some of her past openers? I'm still waiting on a Selena Gomez collab! It definitely seems like we're getting a Sabrina Carpenter collab, based on Taylor Nation's post teasing TLOAS, and with Stevie Nicks recent posts, I wouldn't be surprised if she's featured as well.

What else do we know about the album? Taylor Swift Based on what's included in Taylor's official curated playlist, And, Baby, That's Show Business For You, it appears the album could be produced by Max Martin and Shellback. The colors of the album are orange and mint green (a great combo!) and even though the album cover is blurry for now, my guess is that it's a photo of Taylor in a sparkly mint bodysuit holding a feather behind her head. Squint and see if you can make it out!

Will The Life of a Showgirl be featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Erika Doss/Prime Video My biggest hope for TLOAS is that we get a new song before The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale on September 17 — that way it can be in the show! The series has become synonymous with Taylor songs at this point, and releasing a brand new song in the final season of the show would be the most powerful thing Jenny Han could do.

What's the big deal with TS12? Taylor Swift/UMG/YouTube Taylor Swift held up a lot of number 3's throughout the Midnights era, she referenced the number 2 during TTPD. With surprise song mashups, the two from her Grammys acceptance speech, and the 2PM EST countdown ahead of TTPD's release, it's clear the number 2 and TTPD were meant to be. Plus you can't forget the peace sign & double book copies at the TTPD library installation AND this tweet. TTPD did end up being a double album, but I'm convinced this is all part of something even bigger. From the pocket watch in the "Bejeweled" music video promising "exile ends in 3...2...1..." to a new TTPD video showing Taylor's completed two out of three tallies (plus the viral "321" error message on Taylor's website), IMO, it's clear we're in the middle of a countdown. If Midnights was 3 and The Tortured Poets Department is 2, then my guess is that The Life of a Showgirl will be all about number 1. And then Taylor will release the album that is arguably her most anticipated: TS13, which has been her career-long lucky number. Yeah, it's a big deal.

How many albums does Taylor Swift have? Taylor Swift/Universal Music Group Taylor Swift has released 11 albums, and The Life of a Showgirl makes 12. Here's her full discography: Taylor Swift released October 24, 2006

released October 24, 2006 Fearless released November 11, 2008 (re-released April 9, 2021)

released November 11, 2008 (re-released April 9, 2021) Speak Now released October 25, 2010 (re-released July 7, 2023)

released October 25, 2010 (re-released July 7, 2023) Red released October 12, 2012 (re-released November 12, 2021)

released October 12, 2012 (re-released November 12, 2021) 1989 released October 27, 2014 (re-released October 27, 2023)

released October 27, 2014 (re-released October 27, 2023) Reputation released November 10, 2017

released November 10, 2017 Lover released August 23, 2019

released August 23, 2019 Folklore released July 24, 2020

released July 24, 2020 Evermore released December 11, 2020

released December 11, 2020 Midnights released October 21, 2022

released October 21, 2022 The Tortured Poets Department released April 19, 2024

released April 19, 2024 The Life of a Showgirl releases in 2025

