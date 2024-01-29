Here's Whether Taylor Swift Is Performing At The Grammys 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The holidays might be the greatest time of year, but awards show season is the greatest way to start the year, and we're quickly closing in on the Grammys. Last year's music was inspiring, emotional, and enough to make us dance at our desks during the workday — and we can't wait to watch our favorite performers take home the coveted golden gramophones. This year's Grammy 2024 nominations include favorites like Taylor Swift's Midnights, Barbie the Album, and Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, and we couldn't be more excited for all the performances to come. Here's everything we know about the 2024 Grammys, including who's up for Best New Artist and where you can watch Grammys 2024!
Where can I watch the Grammys?
Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
You can watch the Grammys 2024 on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The show will air on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 to 11:30 pm EST and 5 to 8:30 pm PST.
Who has been nominated for a Grammy 2024?
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
A lot of our favorite artists have been nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards! SZA leads with nine nominations total: Record of the Year for "Kill Bill", Album of the Year for SOS, Song of the Year for "Kill Bill", Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Ghost in the Machine" (feat. Phoebe Bridgers), Best R&B Performance for "Kill Bill", Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love Language", Best R&B Song for "Snooze", Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Low".
Taylor Swift got a total of six nominations: Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Anti-Hero", Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Karma (feat. Ice Spice)", Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero” with Jack Antonoff, Record of the Year for "Anti-Hero", and Album of the Year for Midnights.
Olivia Rodrigo also nabbed six nominations: Record of the Year for "Vampire", Song of the Year for "Vampire", Album of the Year for Guts, Best Solo Pop Performance for "Vampire", Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, and Best Rock Song for "Ballad of a Homeschool Girl".
Barbie got its fair share of Grammy nominations for Barbie the Album, too! "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa and "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish were both nominated for Song of the Year, and "What Was I Made For?" was also nominated for Record of the Year. Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Featuring Aqua's "Barbie World" is nominated for Best Rap Song. Barbie has also been nominated for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)!
Who is the best new artist for the GRAMMYs 2024?
Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
The nominations for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys includes Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, and The War And Treaty.
Where will the GRAMMYs be held in 2024?
Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The Grammys 2024 will be held in Los Angeles, California at the Crypto.com Arena.
Will Taylor Swift attend the GRAMMYs 2024?
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
According to ET, Taylor Swift will be at the Grammys 2024 (and thank goodness for that). However, she won't be performing during the ceremony since she has to jump back into the next leg of her Eras Tour, which picks back up in Japan on February 9th. *My* main question is what in the world is Taylor going to wear? It's more than just a fashion question: her outfits can usually be linked to an Easter egg, and whether she chooses to wear ~midnight~ blue in honor of her album, or wear black and green à la Reputation like she did to this year's VMAs could signify what we can expect from the singer over the next couple of months.
Who do you think will take home the most Grammy 2024 awards? Follow us on Facebook for more pop culture news!
Lead image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!