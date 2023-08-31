Watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film In Theaters This October
Taylor Swift's Midnights era has been unlike anything Swifties have seen before. We've watched the concert on TikTok, kept up with all the surprise songs, and scrambled for last-minute tickets. And this fall, we get to see the tour in a whole new way because it's coming to theaters! Here's everything we know about the release.
Is there gonna be a movie of The Eras Tour?
Yes, there will be an Eras Tour movie! On August 31, Taylor Swift announced that the tour would be coming to the big screen. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," she says in an Instagram post. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶"
This isn't the first time one of her tours has been professionally recorded — you can also watch the Reputation Stadium Tour on Netflix!
When is the Eras Tour Concert Film coming to theaters?
The concert film will be hitting your local AMC on October 13 (the perfect Taylor Swift date!), but you can get your tickets now.
Is Taylor Swift Eras Tour being filmed?
Yes, the Eras Tour has been filmed! There were reports that Taylor Swift filmed some of her concerts, especially after fans started noticing professional cameras at shows. And thanks to the official Eras Tour Concert Film announcement, we have confirmation!
What can I watch The Eras Tour on?
Right now, you can watch various videos of the tour on TikTok. After performing with Sabrina Carpenter in Mexico City, Taylor is taking a break until November. But once the concerts begin again, you can also watch her perform on TikTok live. My friends and I love keeping up with @TessDear's TikTok lives!
What is Taylor performing on The Eras Tour?
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is nearly a 3-hour show and is full of her top hits (like "Anti-Hero" and "Blank Space") and unexpected songs that fans love (I lost my mind when she started playing "'Tis The Damn Season"!). And every night, she plays two surprise songs that didn't make the setlist. You can keep up with the surprise songs here!
Are you excited for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Taylor Swift/Republic Records/UMG/YouTube
