Yes, Taylor Swift FINALLY Wrote A Book — But It’s Not The One Fans Anticipated
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
- Taylor Swift will release The Official Eras Tour Book and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl.
- Swifties have been begging Taylor Swift to release a book for years now, and it's finally happening!
- The book and vinyl will release ahead of the final Eras Tour date in December.
“We'll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” Taylor Swift says on Instagram. “This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."
The 256-page book (which will retail at $39.99) features all kinds of photos and entries from the singer, which will be a super special look into life during the Eras Tour. And in true Swiftie fashion, the book itself is an Easter egg — 2, 5, and 6 all add up to 13!
The last time we got anything close to "personal reflections" from the singer was when she released four different Lover journals in 2019 with real journal entries from her teenage years. Hopefully the Eras Tour book will have plenty of entries as well.
In addition to the book, we're also getting a vinyl edition of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, which features bonus tracks like “So High School,” "thanK you aIMee," and “The Black Dog," which will be available to purchase from Target on November 29.
"We’ve been begging for The Anthology on vinyl since April and we’re finally getting it," one Reddit user says. "I’m so happy that I was clowning for this announcement and I was right!"
"Okay but can we talk about your gorgeous these vinyls are?" another adds. "I know we waited a while and a lot of us thought it wouldn't become because of 3AM, but when I saw it was gonna be Target only I feared the worst. But these are STUNNING."
The Tortured Poets Department helped Taylor Swift become the most-decorated VMAs solo artist in history. Not to mention the fact that at the time of its release, the entire album landed on the Billboard Top 100 — and for the first time, took up the entire Top 14. And as far as the Eras Tour goes, in addition to fans bringing Ticketmaster to courtover the ticket sale "fiasco," the tour became the first time an artist has made $1 billion on a single tour. After launching in March 2023, Taylor Swift's last Eras Tour date is in December 2024.
"This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," Taylor Swift said after rumors of the tour extending into 2025 went viral (via USA Today). "This tour has really become my entire life, it's taken over everything, like I think I once had hobbies. All I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear."
"You have done so much to be with us," she continues. "You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation, and I want spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!"
