Here's How I’m Planning My First Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving, and even more so Friendsgiving, is hands-down my favorite holiday. There’s no pressure to give gifts, there's an open invitation to whoever wants to come over, and it's all about gratitudeand gobbling up delicious food all day long. I love to take a hike in the morning before the big meal, which helps me make slightly healthier choices — or feel better about the indulgent ones.
As of 2020, I have a dining room to actually host guests and this year will be the first time I get to use it for Thanksgiving (last year I did an amazing home exchange a la "The Holiday" and skipped out on traditional TG). This year, I'm hosting eight people, including my daughter and my boyfriend's goddaughter (both 8), and going all-out. Here’s how I’m prepping for the day, days in advance.
Delegate
Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
My boyfriend has been assigned to cook a turkey to take the pressure off of me having to cook the star of the show. He’s also going to make his late mom’s homemade biscuits, which is a beautiful tribute since his dad will be joining us too.
My mom has her favorite, the pumpkin pie, covered. She’ll also help keep the kids (it's truly a modern family event!) entertained with a coloring tablecloth.
We'll ask friends to bring booze and a side or dessert of their choice.
Tap Pinterest for Decor
I attended a local event recently and loved the natural centerpieces made of eucalyptus and other native greenery. I'll be putting together a simple nature-inspired centerpiece with candles and foliage. Here's my inspo:
Drinks
Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash
Wine goes best with turkey, IMO. I live in Sonoma, CA, so that’s a given. Here are a few gems I’m saving for the big day: Baldacci Pops Sparkling Wine; Meeker Viognier, and Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon.
Are you more of a cocktail/mocktail fan? Check out:
Delight Your Guests With These Spiced Cranberry Rosé Spritzers
27 Thanksgiving Cocktails & Drink Recipes Full Of Boozy Fall Flavor
Food
Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash
Brit + Co recipes don’t disappoint. I made this galette over the spring and I'm going to modify it with sweet potatoes and kale for a pre-dinner appetizer. I also love a good charcuterie board and/or butter board for pre-dinner.
For the feast, I'm eyeing Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash With Dried Cranberries and Dijon Vinaigrette,Roasted Cinnamon Little Potatoes and Pumpkin, and Roasted Butternut Squash, Kale and Cranberry Couscous from 50 Indulgent Thanksgiving Side Dishes as well as Half Baked Harvest's Make-Ahead Mashed Potato Recipe.
Dessert
Photo by Diliara Garifullina on Unsplash
I'm not much of a fan of pumpkin pie, so in addition to my mom's offering I'll be whipping up thisGluten-Free Lemon Olive Oil Cake to give my belly a rest, and for the kids these Oreo pops are pretty easy and cute (see below).
Dinnerware + Dressing
I also need some dessert plates, so I'm eyeing these beauts from Anthropologie that I can use year-round. I'm also thinking something like this & Other Stories dresswill allow me to go for seconds!
Games + Gratitude
We'll certainly have the parade and some football playing in the background, but we will also acknowledge what we're thankful for and celebrate in others ways with games and activities (Thanksgiving head gearanyone?).
Gratitude
Of course, this is what this holiday is all about and one of the many reasons I love it. I adore these gratitude cards (maybe try our gratitude journal prompts too?) for the table that could be stringed along the wall after the meal as a reminder or clothes-pinned onto a gratitude tree.
Well, there you have it -- my plan for my first Thanksgiving. What are your plans? Whether you'recelebrating solo or with friends and/or family, have a Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.