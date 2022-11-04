14 Activities To Try At Friendsgiving
We love our families, we really do, but one of the best parts of growing up is getting to make yourself a new friend-family to celebrate with, whether it's your college buddies or the group you do happy hour with after work. Think Galentines Day and, our more timely fave, Friendsgiving. Whether you're looking forward to Turkey Day at your in-laws' or not, you can always count on your squad for a killer festive time, especially with these 14 Friendsgiving ideas.
Create Appropriate Headwear
You know we’re all about flower crowns at Brit HQ, but we’re loving the more seasonal spin with this leaf crown. Giant dinner + whimsical dress-up = win. Set up a little DIY station and see what sort of headwear or beard-wear your besties come up with.
Share The Wealth
One of the most stressful things about big holiday dinners is the pressure to host the whole thing, from prep to table. You need production calendars, ideally a second oven, and three extra sets of hands. Not so with Friendsgiving! You roast the bird and let your buds bring the rest, potluck-style. Then, let them go around the table and present their dish. Make them really sell it and brag about their sweet cooking skills.
Caravan Draw Together Thanksgiving SetPrint out an epic tablecloth that you can color in, or just put butcher paper, crayons, and paints on the table and let your friends go to town decorating. We bet they wouldn’t even be opposed to making turkeys with their handprints.
A Charlie Brown ThanksgivingAge is just a number, and the Peanuts gang will live in our hearts forever. Watch the movie on the big screen with all your friend and reminisce about Thanksgivings from your younger days.
Macy's Parade Drinking Game
When it comes to the Macy’s parade, some things are a given: There will be a marching band from the Midwest, there will be floats, and there will likely be some country star wearing a cowboy hat. Lay out the rules, and then get ready to do some pre-dinner drinking. If you want to save that valuable stomach real estate for food, make it a workout game rather than a drinking game. Think jumping jacks, burpees, and plank (while you’re doing that, we’ll be in the corner, thank you very much).
Board Games
If you’re too full to swing a stick around, board games or card games are always a safe bet. Maybe playing Cards Against Humanity might seem slightly wrong on this most thankful of days, but we do promise that it will be fun. You can even get in the spirit of the upcoming season by adding in the Holiday Pack.
Potluck Dessert
Invite each guest to bring a family favorite, provide toppings (hello, whipped cream), and dig in.
Booze Tasting
If you consider yourself a connoisseur of a certain elixir, there’s no better time to show off than the holidays. Pick the perf wine to go with your turkey, showcase the beer you’ve been brewing, or tell the crew a thing or two about whiskey.
Gratitude List
Unlike birthday wishes, you can totally tell people what you’re thankful for. In fact, sharing in your gratitude on a group list is a great way to discover what else you may be grateful for.
To-Go Pie
Have your guests help assemble the containers so that at the end of the night everyone gets to bring a slice or two (or three) home.
Thanksgiving Bingo
This fun printable is a great place to start, but if your squad has their own particularities, you may want to create your own. Suzie gets sloshed on rosé? Check. Tom quotes Charlie Brown? Check.
Giant DominosSet up lawn games.You can easily play an outdoor version of dominoes while sipping a cocktail in your Turkey Day best, or just watch everyone else run around the yard.
Appetizers
You don’t need to wait until the afternoon to celebrate Turkey Day. Starting the festivities with some out of the ordinary thanksgiving treats before you all head to your dinners is a great way to say you’re thankful for each other.
Photo Area
Instead of one big awkward photo, you can take all the cute photos you want in a designated photo area. DIY an ombre leaf wall like and bring in some fun props like a turkey leg, wishbones, and more!
