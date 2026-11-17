Search & Section Navigation

Sign In

Shopping

Style NewsTrends & InspoShoes & AccessoriesBest Beauty ProductsHome DecorGift Guides

Self Care

Beauty & Skincare NailsHairMakeupHealthOrganization & CleaningFinancial WellnessA Better Work LifeCreativity & DIY

Celebrity

Celeb StyleRed Carpet Celebrity Couples

Entertainment

TV ShowsMoviesBooksMusic

HOROSCOPES

HoroscopesAsk An AstrologerZodiac Signs

Food

Food News & Menu UpdatesRecipesHealthy EatingAppetizersDessertsCocktails

More

TravelHolidaysRelationships & ParentingGamesBrit + Co PicksSelfmadeDIY ClassesDIY GuidesVideos

Shopping

Self-Care

Celebrity

Entertainment

Horoscopes

Food

Travel

Holidays

Relationships & Parenting

Games

Brit + Co Picks

Selfmade

DIY Classes

DIY Guides

Videos

AboutPressAdvertise With UsClassesCareersContactDo Not Sell My Info

STAY CONNECTED WITH BRIT+CO

Eating and drinking is done best among friends.

19 Creative Ways to Upgrade Your Friendsgiving This Year

Monstera Production

By Meaghan PachayNov 17, 2026

Meaghan Pachay

Meaghan's love affair with cooking, crafting and all things DIY began at age eight, with her first reading of Little House on the Prairie. It shows no signs of petering out anytime soon.

See Full Bio

Follow:

Recommended for you

We love our families, we really do, but one of the best parts of growing up is getting to make yourself a new friend-family to celebrate with, whether it's your college buddies or the group you do happy hour with after work. Think Galentines Day and, our more timely fave, Friendsgiving. Whether you're looking forward to Turkey Day at your in-laws' or not, you can always count on your squad for a killer festive time, especially with these 19 Friendsgiving ideas.

Scroll for creative ways to upgrade your Friendsgiving this year!

Cottonbro Studio/Pexels

When it comes to the Macy’s parade, some things are a given: There will be a marching band from the Midwest, there will be floats, and there will likely be some country star wearing a cowboy hat. Lay out the rules, and then get ready to do some pre-dinner drinking. If you want to save that valuable stomach real estate for food, make it a workout game rather than a drinking game. Think jumping jacks, burpees, and plank (while you’re doing that, we’ll be in the corner, thank you very much).

cottonbro studio/pexels

Nothing gets the belly laughs going like contorting your body around new friends.

Etsy

Get guests off the couch and moving around and working together to check off your Thanksgiving-themed scavenger hunt with a prize at the end.

Play A 'Friends' Game of Football (or Soccer)

Armin Rimoldi

If you want to take inspiration from an episode of Friends, a game of football or soccer is always a good idea. Just don't let things get *too* competitive!

Create A Gratitude List

Pexels

Unlike birthday wishes, you can totally tell people what you’re thankful for. In fact, sharing in your gratitude on a group list is a great way to discover what else you may be grateful for.

IMDB

Age is just a number, and the Peanuts gang will live in our hearts forever. Watch the movie on AppleTV with all your friends and reminisce about Thanksgivings from your younger days.

Paint Pumpkins

Valeria Boltneva

Break out the acrylics and paint mini pumpkins. Try a theme: pop culture, self portraits, or gratitude messages!

Make A Hot Chocolate Bar

https://kaboompics.com/

Nothing is cozier than hot chocolate! Put on a holiday movie, distribute hot chocolate, and have a great time.

Have Dessert Outside

https://kaboompics.com/

While having your entire Thanksgiving feast probably isn't feasible, take some of the fun outside when it comes to dessert! This allows you to get some fresh air, put on your cutest chunky sweater, and enjoy the fall weather.

Yan Krukau/Pexels

If you’re too full to swing a stick around, board games or card games are always a safe bet. Maybe playing Cards Against Humanity might seem slightly wrong on this most thankful of days, but we do promise that it will be fun. You can even get in the spirit of the upcoming season by adding in the Holiday Pack.

Ron Lach

Invite each guest to bring a family favorite, provide toppings (hello, whipped cream), and dig in.

Create A Photo Backdrop

Cottonbro Studio/Pexels

Instead of one big awkward photo, you can take all the cute photos you want in a designated photo area. DIY an ombre leaf wall and bring in some fun props like a turkey leg, wishbones, and more!

Pexels

If you consider yourself a connoisseur of a certain elixir, there’s no better time to show off than the holidays. Pick the perf wine to go with your turkey, showcase the beer you’ve been brewing, or tell the crew a thing or two about whiskey.

Go For a 'Fart' Walk

Thirdman/Pexels

Nothing makes you feel better after a heavy meal than going for a walk. Whether it be a beach, a park, or just around the neighborhood, grab your friends and walk and talk, and well, break wind if needed!

Almost Makes Perfect

This fun printable is a great place to start, but if your squad has their own particularities, you may want to create your own. Suzie gets sloshed on rosé? Check. Tom quotes Charlie Brown? Check.

Fauxels/Pexels

One of the most stressful things about big holiday dinners is the pressure to host the whole thing, from prep to table. You need production calendars, ideally a second oven, and three extra sets of hands. Not so with Friendsgiving! You roast the bird and let your buds bring the rest, potluck-style. Then, let them go around the table and present their dish. Make them really sell it and brag about their sweet cooking skills.

Decorate Cookies

Roman Odinstov/Pexels

This activity is fun and tasty! What could be better than that? Play some music, light some fall-scented candles, and watch everyone have a blast.

Start A Gossip Girl Thanksgiving Episode Marathon

Dan and Blair from Gossip GirlGossip Girl/IMDB

Arguably the best Thanksgiving episodes come from Gossip Girl! Queue them all up on Netflix and sit back and watch all the drama unfold.

If you need ideas for your menu, check out our easy and affordable Friendsgiving recipes!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

friendsgivingfriendsgiving ideasholiday moviesholidayspotluckthanksgiving

The Latest

Sponsored

Theresa Gonzalez

Aug 26, 2022

Fashion

Theresa Gonzalez

Nov 10, 2026

Parenting

Theresa Gonzalez

Apr 13, 2026

Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Brit + Co

Nov 05, 2026

Astrology

Theresa Gonzalez

Feb 05, 2026

Make Your Inbox Your Happy Place

Get freebies, inspo, & more delivered to you.

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss out!

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

The Top 5

Nov 12, 2026

Nov 15, 2026

Nov 12, 2026

Nov 14, 2026

Nov 13, 2026

Discover More

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit

Explore 120+ Creative Courses in our All-Access Pass or feed your creativity with 45+ B+C Baking + Cooking Bundle . Visit

More For You

test var 2026-09-19

Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

Chloe Williams​

Nov 12, 2026

Huge news for BritBox and Jane Austen fans: on the heels of The Other Bennet Sister, we're getting a brand new TV show inspired by Persuasion. The Other Elliot Sister is coming to BritBox soon and will follow another overlooked sister in the Jane Austen universe as the next installment of the brand new Austen Untold anthology franchise series. Think American Horror Story, but less horror and much ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Getty

Theresa Gonzalez

Aug 21, 2026

Every entrepreneur has a moment when a side project becomes something bigger — a spark that turns curiosity into a real business. Propel Stories, a new Brit + Co and Verizon Small Business Digital Ready series, celebrates those turning points. We're spotlighting women who are building modern, digital-first businesses while navigating the realities of growth, funding, and wearing a ton of ... Keep reading

Lily Craigen/Sally Flegg, Courtesy of Netflix; Amazon

Chloe Williams​

Sep 28, 2026

Netflix is finally adapting one of the OG BookTok favorite hockey romance shows: Icebreaker. It's no surprise that with the success of Off-Campus and Heated Rivalry, TV fans are clamoring for more hockey romance shows.The story follows Anastasia Allen, who's a competitive figure skater determined to become an Olympic champion. But everything changes when she's faced with sharing her ice time with ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

HBO

Chloe Williams​

Oct 28, 2026

If you've been feeling absolutely distraught since the end of The Gilded Age season 3 — where the fate of Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George's (Morgan Spector) relationship was left up the air while Peggy (Denée Benton) got engaged to Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) — then you're definitely not alone. I have been beside myself waiting for new episodes to air so we can find out exactly what ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon

Bre Avery

Oct 19, 2026

Some of my favorite books of all time fall into the “cottagecore” category. Reading, by nature, is one of the most cottagecore activities you can engage in, since it embodies the art of slow living. Additionally, immersing yourself in a book is extremely beneficial for your mental health, with studies showing that reading can lower your stress levels by as much as 68%. And isn’t that what the ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

See More

How To Make Your Home Smell Like A Five-Star Hotel

Aura House

Brit + Co

Nov 05, 2026

Scent is so closely tied to memory that a single whiff can take you right back to that dream vacation. So why not make your home feel like your favorite getaway? The Aura House collection is a great place to start. Every nontoxic fragrance is expertly crafted and inspired by iconic hotels and destinations around the world. Bestsellers Collins, Coast and Dubai each capture a very different kind of ... Keep reading

Most Popular

A Better Work Life

Theresa Gonzalez

May 25, 2023

Creativity & DIY

Irene Lee

Dec 13, 2016

Beauty & Skin Care

Brit + Co

Oct 21, 2026

Style & Shopping

Irene Lee

Nov 15, 2016

Sponsored

Brit Morin

Anjelika Temple

Mar 06, 2020

About

Press

Advertise With Us

Classes

Careers

Contact

Do Not Sell My Info

©2026 Brit Media, Inc. All rights reserved.Terms of Service·Privacy Policy·Archives· Change Privacy Settings

STAY CONNECTED WITH BRIT + CO