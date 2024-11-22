Anthropologie Has The Cutest Holiday Hosting Goodies, And My Wallet Is Screaming
Hosting for the holidays just got a whole lot more magical with Anthropologie’s goodies. From elegant tableware that'll totally "wow" your guests to whimsical decor that sets the perfect festive mood, Anthropologie is the premier destination for polished party essentials. Whether you're planning a chic dinner party or getting lit with your cousins, these are the best finishing touches for a spirited gathering. Get ready to impress your guests with our picks!
Our favorite holiday hosting necessities from Anthropologie:
- Holiday in the City Stoneware Dessert Plate
- Madeline Table Runner
- Madeline Embroidered Cotton Placemat
- Madeline Napkins
- Lyla Stoneware Dinner Plates
- Icon Juice Glasses
- Benedita Bow Metal Serve Set
- Benedita Bow Ceramic Stoneware Serve Bowl
- Beau Wood Serve Set
- Nathalie Lete Heritage Dinner Plate
- Waterfall Coupe Glasses
- Festive Bistro Tile Dessert Plate
- Morgan Shot Glasses
- Confetti Flutes
- The Met x Anthropologie Stoneware Dessert Stand
- Icon Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Glass Candle
Let's dive into some of the best holiday hosting pieces from Anthropologie, from tableware to decor!
Anthropologie
Holiday in the City Stoneware Dessert Plate
These adorable dessert plates are available in several different designs, all of which depict a different city pictured in holiday snow. Your Christmas sweet treats will look stunning served on these!
Anthropologie
Bow Icon Juice Glasses
Anthro's viral Icon Juice Glasses are super cute for a variety of occasions, but these bows feel especially holiday-esque. Snag a set for your next gathering's cocktail lineup!
Anthropologie
Waterfall Coupe Glasses
Martini, anyone?! These stunning, shine-lined glasses have the perfect touch of elegance.
Anthropologie
Benedita Bow Ceramic Stoneware Serve Bowl
This serving bowl is perfect for salads, pasta salads, soups, and more. Bring it to a holiday potluck, and everyone will be asking where you got it.
Anthropologie
Morgan Shot Glasses
Now it's really gonna be a party with these colorful shot glasses. Practical in the moment and quite cute when not in use, your bar cart is begging for this set!
Anthropologie
Festive Bistro Tile Dessert Plate
'Tis the season for more and more sweet treats, but you could even serve dinner or apps on these unique dessert plates.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday decor, hosting tips, and recipe ideas for the season!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.