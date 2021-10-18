How To Create A Simple, Styled Fall Tablescape
We're just about a month away from Thanksgiving/Friendsgiving and can't wait to host our people at home again. Here, we tapped Tiffany Leigh Piotrowski, founder of Toronto-based Tiffany Leigh Design, for design tips for putting together the perfect fall tablescape for all your fall gatherings. It's simple, elegant, and *affordable.* Take it away, Tiffany!
Here at TLD, we (like many of our clients and readers) are undeniably drawn to design features inspired by our favorite season: fall. There are so many elements of autumnal decor that feel just right: the earthy hues, the rustic textures, and the overall cozy and casual atmosphere. We just celebrated our Canadian Thanksgiving here in Toronto and can't emphasize enough the impact of a simple and subtle fall table setting. Most importantly, we believe that entertaining in style doesn't have to be complicated, expensive or fussy. Whether you host a socially-distanced Thanksgiving gathering or just prepare a turkey dinner for a few close friends and family members, we want to help you create a fall tablescape that will have you embracing the arrival of sweater weather. Light your favorite pumpkin spice candle, grab a mug of warm cider, and scroll on to see TLD's own fall tablescape.
We understand it can be difficult to strike a balance with fall decor! Too many items and your space can look cluttered; too few and the decor can appear unintentional. With this in mind, we love leaning into the natural elements of autumn for styling elements that make a statement but don't overwhelm your home's existing aesthetic. In our table setting, we leaned heavily on raw textures when creating this tablescape. Introducing materials like linen and rough hewn wood make this table feel fall-ready and as well as truly timeless. We love a linen tablecloth because it adds a casual layer (a little bit of wrinkling adds to the charm) and makes for easy clean up.
We are believers that simple place settings can make a significant design impact. For our thanksgiving tablescape, we used everyday flatware and dinner plates for a non-fussy effect. While we kept it streamlined with only one fork and knife per person, we still laid out both water and wine glasses for dinner guests' diverse beverage preferences. We love using whiskey tumblers as water glasses for an elevated effect. The finishing touch? A knotted linen napkin and a white-coloured mini pumpkin for a charming nod to fall.
Aren't these little sculptural vases just darling?! For any type of tablescape, we always endorse incorporating items you already lying around your home. These vases look harmonious amongst our DIY table setup as their rust colour is appropriate for fall and their scale works well with the rest of the tablescape. With the addition of some pampas grass clipped during a fall stroll, these vases are the perfect additions to our fall table.
We like to style the table with a sculptural pitcher filled with cold water for guests. To create this look in your own space, shop our fall tablescape below:
Tablecloth
Linen Towel
Rustic Vases
Thanks Tiffany!
Photos courtesy of Tiffany Leigh Design.
This article was originally published on TiffanyLeighDesign.com.