Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Season Is Almost Here — Here's What To Know

The Bachelorette season 22 is almost here, and it's perfect for anyone who loves drama TV. Because like a lot of people, I used to attract a lot of drama into my life when I was in my early 20s. I ended up in bad relationships that only bred chaos. I also wasn’t very self-aware, so I always thought it was the other person. Newsflash: I was part of the problem. When I started self-reflecting and working on myself, I realized that I had an addiction to drama.

Fortunately, after years of hard work and extensive therapy, I prefer much calmer, healthier relationships that don’t feel like turbulent roller coasters on the brink of destruction. But whenever I do need that little dose of drama, I have the go-to fix that I can always depend on: Reality TV. Specifically, The Bachelorette.

I love how chaotic, messy, and downright dramatic the series is from start to finish. And the fact that it’s coming back for a 22nd season is the most exciting news I’ve heard all week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

Scroll to find out everything we know so far about The Bachelorette season 22!

Will there be a season 22 of The Bachelorette? Yes, we're getting The Bachelorette back for season 22! For those who have been living under a rock for the past 22 years, the TV series follows one woman as she chooses among several potential suitors. Who does she have the best chemistry with? Who treats her best? Who is she most attracted to? These are all questions the bachelorette must ask herself while choosing between men.

Is Taylor Frankie Paul The Bachelorette? ABC This upcoming season will star 31-year-old Taylor Frankie Paul as the titular bachelorette, marking her first-ever appearance on the series.

Where can I watch Bachelorette season 22? The Bachelorette season 22 premieres on ABC March 22, 2026.

Where can I watch the rest of The Bachelorette seasons? Hulu If you’re hoping to binge previous seasons, you can do so on Hulu.

What are fans saying about The Bachelorette season 22? Hulu Fans are honestly split about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, since many are disappointed that it’s centered around an already-established reality star, best known for her work on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. “I really thought this was a prank when I first saw it,” one commenter wrote on The Bachelor Subreddit. “D—n, they officially jumped the shark,” said another. “Unfortunately, this show that we know and love is completely grasping at straws for relevancy. I’m so disappointed they chose someone so chaotic and problematic,” another chimed in. Yikes! What are your thoughts? Will you be tuning in for The Bachelorette season 22?

