'The Bear' Season 3 Ending, Explained
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
All episodes of The Bear season 3 are finally available to stream on Hulu! This season, it's all about Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the gang bringing The Bear's culinary excellence (read: chaos) to the public, and creator Chris Storer offers us plenty of flashbacks to provide even more context for what's happening in the present.
All the emotion and anxiety we see throughout the season continues right up until the (very intense) final moments. After all, it wouldn't be a The Bear finale if it didn't end on a massive cliffhanger. Before we look to season 4, here's exactly what happened during The Bear season 3 ending.
What did the end of The Bear season 3 mean?
FX
Ironing out the details of The Bear's menu, service, and non-negotiables during the restaurant's first month is anything but calm. Carmy learns the Chicago Tribune has written up a review that's dropping any day, and after plenty of unpleasant financial conversations, Jimmy reveals that if the review is bad, he's cutting them off financially. Carmy, Jimmy, and Natalie are waiting for Sydney to sign their partnership agreement, unaware she's been offered a role at Adam Shapiro's new restaurant. To top it off, Andrea Terry's announcement that she's closing her restaurant Ever only emphasizes how unstable everything around Carmy, Sydney, and the team feels.
The funeral for Ever feels like a reunion and a holiday all in one. Carmy reunites with both Will Poulter's Luca and Joel McHale's David — and we see him finally express the psychological damage David did to him, an exorcism of sorts as Esquire's Brady Langmann puts it.
Of course, Carmy is totally unaware that he's hurting Sydney in the same way, but a highlight of the episode for me is seeing Sydney chat it up with Luca in the kitchen. Whether it's totally friendly or totally flirty is up for interpretation but there's no denying Will Poulter is a fresh and fun addition to the group. What do we have to do to see Luca move to Chicago?!
What happens in the final moments of The Bear season 3?
FX
After Ever's funeral, Sydney welcomes Andrea, Luca, and everyone from The Bear to her new apartment for a party, but ends up leaving to have a mini panic attack in the stairwell when she's confronted with her time with Carmy. You can feel the tension between Sydney's two choices because while I want to believe Carmy will change and The Bear's work environment can one day look like Ever's, I'm starting to wonder if that will ever actually happen.
Meanwhile, Carmy opens his phone to see that the Chicago Tribune review is live — and that he's missed multiple calls from Jimmy and their financial advisor Computer. A quick montage of words (both positive and negative) flash across the screen before we see TO BE CONTINUED. The cliffhanger of season 2's freezer has been replaced by the season 3's review, and we'll have to wait for season 4 to see the fallout.
Lead image via FX
