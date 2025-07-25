Josh Dylan, Alisha Boe, & Josie Totah Talk 'The Buccaneers' Cast Love: "We're Best Friends"

The Buccaneers season 2, episode 6 will go down in the show's history as one of the most devastating episodes of the show: it looks like Richard lost his life after rescuing Jinny and baby Freddie from James. (There's still a chance he's alive I suppose, since we haven't seen a funeral, but it's not lookin' good, folks.) Ahead of season 2's release, Josh Dylan told Brit + Co all about his time with the cast — and it's clear they're all super close.

Here's what Josh Dylan, Alisha Boe, & Josie Totah had to say about The Buccaneers season 2, airing weekly on Apple TV.

When we ask Josh Dylan, Alisha Boe, and Josie Totah about having fun on set, they immediately start talking over each other — which just proves how close they are! "We're dangerous," Alisha says, to which Josh agrees with a, "Yeah." "We're like real best friends. Did you know that we're real best friends?" Josie asks, grabbing Alisha's hand before gesturing to Josh and joking, "And we're enemies. We haven't spoken since we wrapped." But jokes aside, this cast has truly gotten so close. "We are in love," Josie promises. "But when us three get together it becomes very dangerous," Alisha says as Josh laughs.

Apple TV Josie also reveals that she thinks Josh is The Buccaneers cast goofball (to which he laughs again), before Alisha says Josie is the queen of cracking jokes before they all have to do a serious scene. "You'd crack a joke right before we have to film and you say the most outlandish stuff, and then you'll just lock in," Alisha says. "You lock in really quick," Josh adds. "You're shocking," he tells Alisha. "You're a big old goofball."

Apple TV So based on the fact this group is always goofing around, it's no surprise that The Buccaneers cast group chats are pretty chaotic. "We have one called 'The Short Kings,'" Josh Dylan tells Brit + Co, to which Josie replies, "Yeah, cause everyone is short except you, Guy, and Matt." "I think there's a sort of slight irony to it," Josh admits. "That was the idea." "The last thing I sent was, it was about half midnight, I was like, 'Anyone up?'" Matthew Broome laughs. "I was lonely and wanted some company. They were all asleep." "I sent a video of myself going for a run in Central Park singing 'New York, New York,'" Barney Fishwick says. "I was quite overexcited." Imogen Waterhouse remembers something a little more extreme: "Aubrey had to go to urgent care [because] her earring got stuck or something, so she was sending pictures lying there."

