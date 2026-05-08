FINALLY!
'Crazy Stupid Love' Fans, rejoice! Emma Stone Is Finally Doing Another Rom-Com 'The Catch'
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Here's everything you need to know about Emma Stone's new movie The Catch.
Emma Stone and Chris Pine are teaming up for the new rom-com.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Deadline also reports that Chris Pine is in early talks to join Emma Stone in the movie, and this is one cast pairing that seems like a 2000s dream (in the very best way, of course). I'm still dying for Emma and Ryan Gosling to reunite onscreen, but until then, I am more than happy with this casting!
We don't have very many plot details yet, but Deadline does say that we can expect the movie to be a two-hander rom-com (which means the movie depends on the chemistry between the two leads, their relationship, and their individual personalities, rather than a bunch of other subplots).
And 'The Catch' is coming out in 2027!
There's no word on the other cast yet, but it sounds like it might be relatively small if the movie entirely revolves around Emma Stone and Chris Pine's characters.
The Catch is scheduled for an April 2027 release, and it looks like filming could begin at the end of 2026. The movie will be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Michael H. Weber, Emma Stone, Dave McCary, and Ali Herting.
Stay tuned for more news on The Catch before it hits theaters, and all the other movie updates you can't miss, by following Brit + Co on Facebook! And while you're at it, read up on The 10 Greatest Emma Stone Movies that you can watch this weekend.