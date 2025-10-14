Simu Liu & Melissa Barrera's New Spy Thriller Show Is The Ultimate Binge Watch

I'm a sucker for a spy thriller. It can probably be blamed on my love for Spy Kids, or my love for seeing characters I really like in high-stakes situations. Well, when I heard Peacock had a new spy show featuring two of my favorite actors (Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera, to be specific) I went in cautiously optimistic — and totally blew through the first four episodes. I can't wait for you all to get to watch this one, but until it drops on Peacock, here's all the info you need.

What is The Copenhagen Test about?

Peacock

The show follows an analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who realizes his eyes and ears have been hacked by an enemy. Now he's in a race against time to figure out who's behind the scheme — and prove he's loyal to the US. And if that wasn't complicated enough, the enemy has access to every single move he makes, conversation he has, and piece of information he sees. No big deal.

"My first live-action television show that I worked on was Dexter," showrunner Jennifer Yale said during our roundtable interview at New York Comic Con. "What I learned is that to create a paranoia, you want to be able to always make sure that your audience feels unsettled but not exhausted. And so that was a trick in being able to make sure that every episode there was a push and pull, that if you had scenes that were. Filled with that paranoia and that anxiety that you've always followed it with a scene that was calm and that the audience can take a breath before the next spiral begins."

"What we're always doing with our memories and our life is we're turning them into stories," showrunner Thomas Brandon said. "I think there may be those huge moments that do turn things left and right, but actually what happens is that a lot of small little choices and a lot of small little decisions that then what happens is a moment of clarity and revelation of like, oh I've been deciding this all along and I had no idea and that for me...I didn't realize my entire life, I've been preparing to be a producer in television."

"I'm running through the lens of my life as you're saying it," Simu Liu added. "It's the culmination of like many, many small decisions that could reach either like I think a revelation or a breaking point?"

Simu, who used to work as an accountant, only became an actor after he was fired. "[I felt like] we've already reached rock bottom, we might as well do something for me for once, and maybe start to build this new version of life in which I get to be the master of my own kind of circumstance, and I get to define success in my terms. That probably will be the one singular moment that was the most life-changing — until I have kids."