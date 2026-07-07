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The trailer just dropped on this 2026 Oscar contender.

Julianne Moore Takes Center Stage in the Highly Anticipated 'The Debut'

julianne moore in the debut
A24 / Getty
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJul 07, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

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Excitement is building over Julianne Moore's new film The Debut. A24 has officially pulled back the curtain on the trailer for the movie, the highly anticipated musical comedy written, directed, and co-produced by Jesse Eisenberg (Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary are also producers). Set to hit theaters on December 3, 2026, this film promises to be a unique blend of community theater antics, psychological depth, and catchy original songs written by Eisenberg.

Watch the trailer for 'The Debut!'

What Is The Debut About?

Set in 1990, The Debut follows Mona Friedman (played by Julianne Moore), an unassuming, shy housewife whose life is largely ignored by those around her. That is, until she lands a small, seemingly insignificant role, the building’s superintendent, in a local, somewhat chaotic community theater production titled Nosy Neighbors.

As Mona dives into the world of this amateur musical, she finds herself falling under the spell of the show’s strong-willed and enigmatic director, Jerry (played by Paul Giamatti). What begins as a small part becomes an all-consuming obsession for Mona, who transforms from a quiet observer into a zealous method actor determined to protect the artistic integrity of her performance at any cost.

Who Is the Cast of The Debut?

Three individuals posing at separate events, wearing formal attire.

Getty

Jesse Eisenberg, fresh off his success with A Real Pain, steps behind the camera for his third feature as a director. Eisenberg has noted that this project feels "looser, fun, and experimental," drawing inspiration from his own early experiences in theater. Beyond directing and writing the screenplay, Eisenberg also penned the music and lyrics for the film's fictional musical.

The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast, featuring:

  • Julianne Moore as the transformative Mona Friedman.
  • Paul Giamatti as the demanding and intense director, Jerry.
  • Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper, Maulik Pancholy, and the legendary Bernadette Peters
The Debut

A24

At its heart, The Debut is a story about finding one's voice in the most unexpected places. While the film is a comedy, Eisenberg has hinted at a "Kafka-esque" stylistic approach, where the audience gets firmly lodged inside Mona’s head as she navigates her newfound obsession.

Viewers can expect to laugh at the awkward, high-drama world of community theater, but they will likely also find something deeply moving about a woman who discovers that what once terrified her, fully expressing herself, is exactly what she needed to feel alive.

With its 1990s aesthetic and a style that Eisenberg describes as having an "independent spirit," The Debut is shaping up to be one of the most distinctive and talked-about films of the upcoming winter season

Are you excited to see Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti team up for this theatrical comedy? Share with us on Facebook!

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