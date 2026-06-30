We left our hearts in these...
Loved 'Voicemails for Isabelle'? Watch These 9 Romance Movies Set in San Francisco Next
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
If there’s one city that was practically built for romance, it’s my favorite one: San Francisco. Between the stunning hilltop views of the bay, the charm of our Victorian architecture, and the iconic backdrop of the Golden Gate (which is technically International Orange, but the color of love just the same), the city exudes a magic that’s hard to replicate. Even the legendary "I left my heart in San Francisco" slogan captures that sentimental vibe.
With everyone reaching for the tissues over Netflix's Voicemails for Isabelle, we’ve rounded up the best romantic movies set in the City by the Bay. Grab your favorite blanket and settle in for a cinematic tour of our favorite romantic city.
Binge these 10 romantic movies set in San Francisco.
Voicemails for Isabelle
Always Be My Maybe
The Wedding Planner
The Five-Year Engagement
Just Like Heaven
The Princess Diaries
The Sweetest Thing
Nine Months
So I Married An Ax Murderer
Starring Mike Myers and Nancy Travis, this film features a neurotic poet who falls for a woman he suspects may be a serial killer, leading to a hilarious investigation into her past throughout the city. This is the ultimate cinematic tour of San Francisco, as the city acts as active player that balances the film's quirkiness with its boho spirit.
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