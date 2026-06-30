Loved 'Voicemails for Isabelle'? Watch These 9 Romance Movies Set in San Francisco Next

If there’s one city that was practically built for romance, it’s my favorite one: San Francisco. Between the stunning hilltop views of the bay, the charm of our Victorian architecture, and the iconic backdrop of the Golden Gate (which is technically International Orange, but the color of love just the same), the city exudes a magic that’s hard to replicate. Even the legendary "I left my heart in San Francisco" slogan captures that sentimental vibe.

With everyone reaching for the tissues over Netflix's Voicemails for Isabelle, we’ve rounded up the best romantic movies set in the City by the Bay. Grab your favorite blanket and settle in for a cinematic tour of our favorite romantic city.

Binge these 10 romantic movies set in San Francisco.

Voicemails for Isabelle Starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson , this modern tear-jerker follows Jill (played by Deutsch) who begins leaving voicemails on her late sister's phone, only to discover that a real estate broker in Austin (played by Robinson) has begun receiving them. The story leads to an unexpected and healing connection with San Francisco's vast, beautiful urban landscape mirroring the characters' emotional journey.

Always Be My Maybe Starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, this film tells the story of two besties (and childhood sweethearts) who reconnect as adults, only to find that they have drifted significantly apart as they navigate different paths to success. San Francisco is the beating heart of this film, serving as an insider’s love letter that captures the authentic, evolving spirit of the place the protagonists grew up in.

The Wedding Planner Starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, this classic follows a high-end wedding planner who finds herself falling for the groom of her latest, most important client. The city provides a polished, high-society aesthetic; with locations like City Hall and Golden Gate Park, San Francisco creates a dreamy, romantic backdrop for the high-stakes world of luxe weddings.

The Five-Year Engagement Starring Jason Segel and Emily Blunt, this film tracks a couple’s hilariously drawn-out journey to the altar, as a series of absurd, real-life obstacles forces them to repeatedly postpone their "I dos." It’s a relatable, laugh-out-loud look at how even the most solid relationships can be tested when life — and, in this case, a sudden move to Michigan — threatens to derail your best-laid plans.

Just Like Heaven Starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo, this story follows a landscape architect who falls for the spirit of the woman who used to live in his new apartment (played by Witherspoon). David, played by Ruffalo, must help her discover the truth about her condition before she fades away forever.

The Princess Diaries Starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, this iconic film captures the life of a shy teenager who suddenly discovers she is the heir to the throne of a small European kingdom. It’s the ultimate fairytale, perfectly balancing the awkward, relatable cringe of high school with the dream-come-true romance of a royal transformation. The romantic tension comes from the classic "will-they-won't-they" dynamic with her crush and the eventual connection she builds with her best friend's brother.

The Sweetest Thing Starring Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate, and Selma Blair, this classic rom-com follows three best friends as they navigate the humorous and messy world of modern dating while trying to help Cameron Diaz's character Christina find a mysterious man she met at a club.

Nine Months Starring Hugh Grant and Julianne Moore, this story focuses on a commitment-phobic man who faces a major life crisis when his long-term girlfriend becomes pregnant , forcing him to confront his fear of adulthood. The city serves as the scenic, comfortable home base that underscores their domestic life, providing a relaxed yet intellectual vibe that perfectly frames their transition into parenthood.

So I Married An Ax Murderer Starring Mike Myers and Nancy Travis, this film features a neurotic poet who falls for a woman he suspects may be a serial killer, leading to a hilarious investigation into her past throughout the city. This is the ultimate cinematic tour of San Francisco, as the city acts as active player that balances the film's quirkiness with its boho spirit.

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner Starring Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Hepburn, this story depicts a young woman played by Katharine Houghton who brings her fiancé home to meet her parents, sparking an intense and groundbreaking conversation about race and societal expectations. The city was chosen specifically for its reputation as a hub of progressivism, serving as a symbolic, open-minded environment that reflect the hopeful ideals the characters are fighting for.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more movie roundups!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.