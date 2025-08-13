Julianne Moore Just Went Makeup-Free On Instagram — For Millions Of Followers

Summer is all about kicking back and feeling your most relaxed, whether it's a beach vacation, watching The Summer I Turned Pretty with a pomegranate margarita, or, in Julianne Moore's case, going makeup-free. The Sirens actress posted an Instagram photo dump on August 12 featuring some dreamy photos, including a selfie without a stitch of makeup.

Keep reading to see Julianne Moore's makeup-free selfie — and the reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) In Julianne Moore's August photo dump, the actress leads with a makeup-free selfie in a black sports bra with flowers in the background. The collection also includes a delicious cheese and tomato salad and a sunset that will have you dreaming of summer long after the evenings turn chilly. "That’s a good August! ❤️" one comment reads, while a second responds to the selfie, saying, "So beautiful!" But the comments didn't only praise her outward beauty. "My husband worked with her, several times, cast and crew alike adored her!" a third user said. "She is just the most funny, kind and lovely person! Beautiful - inside and out! Perfection! 💕"

Julianne Moore isn't the only celeb who's gone makeup-free this year. Lady Gaga posted a no-makeup selfie back in January, when "Die With A Smile" hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Thank you to all of the monsters and hooligans for helping make “Die With A Smile” #1 on the Billboard Hot 100!" she said. "We love you and are so grateful. Having multiple songs of mine hit #1 across three decades feels surreal, and I am overwhelmed by the love and support you have shown me from the beginning. I have so much more in store for you and can’t wait to share it."

Drew Barrymore also went makeup-free on National TV in October of 2024 (in addition to throwing her hair extensions on the floor) when she featured Pamela Anderson on The Drew Barrymore Show. "It just hit me a couple of years ago, and I was like, you know, just shaking my head, going, ‘Who am I?’" Pamela (who is totally makeup-free these days) told Drew. "That’s when I went home into my garden and started planting things and getting into nature and going back to the trees that knew me since birth. I bought my grandmother’s property and renovated it, and I just started taking it all back. And then started peeking out without makeup. And then I started realizing, ‘Oh, I feel great as me.'" Whether you love to rock a full face of glam or you go makeup-free on the daily, whatever makes you feel good is a great plan. ❤️

