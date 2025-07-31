'The Gilded Age' Season 4 Is On Its Way! Here's When To Expect New Episodes.

Period drama lovers cannot get enough of The Gilded Age season 3, airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max right now. There are only two episodes left before the season ends on August 10, but we have great news: The Gilded Age season 4 was announced on July 28!

“We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season,” Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'cant-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

From lavish costumes and sets to romance that will sweep you off your feet, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Here's everything you need to know about The Gilded Age season 4, coming to HBO soon.

Will there be a season 4 for The Gilded Age? Yes, The Gilded Age season 4 is coming! We don't have an official release date yet, but we do have an idea of when new episodes could premiere thanks to the show's previous seasons. The Gilded Age season 2 was announced in February of 2022 before its October 2023 premiere, and season 3 was announced in December 2023 before its June 2025 premiere. So if season 4 was announced in July 2025, we could see it premiere at the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027. “Thanks to Julian and the phenomenally talented cast and crew, each season of The Gilded Age delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value,” Universal Television President Erin Underhill said. “Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more.”

Who's in The Gilded Age cast? Karolina Wojtasik/HBO The Gilded Age cast currently includes a number of names we're sure to see again: Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

as Marian Brook Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

as Peggy Scott Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

as Bertha Russell Morgan Spector as George Russell

as George Russell Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

as Agnes Van Rhijn Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

as Ada Brook Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

as Gladys Russell Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

as Larry Russell Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

as Oscar van Rhijn Taylor Richardson as Bridget

as Bridget Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland Brian Stokes Mitchell as Reverend Frederick Kirkland

as Reverend Frederick Kirkland Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland

as Dr. William Kirkland Merritt Wever as Monica O'Brien

as Monica O'Brien Bill Camp as J.P. Morgan

as J.P. Morgan Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown

as Mrs. Ernestine Brown LisaGay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

What year is The Gilded Age set in season 4? Karolina Wojtasik/HBO The show has had a pretty consecutive story so far, starting in 1882 and moving through 1883. So it's safe to assume The Gilded Age season 4 will take place in the mid-1880s.

Is Gilded Age season 3 coming out? Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Yes, The Gilded Age season 3 is currently airing on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday! Here's the full schedule for the season: Season 3, Episode 1 "Who is in Charge Here?" premiered June 22, 2025

"Who is in Charge Here?" premiered June 22, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 "What the Papers Say" premiered June 29, 2025

"What the Papers Say" premiered June 29, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 "Love is Never Easy" premiered July 6, 2025

"Love is Never Easy" premiered July 6, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 "Marriage is a Gamble" premiered July 13, 2025

"Marriage is a Gamble" premiered July 13, 2025 Season 3, Episode 5 "A Different World" premiered July 20, 2025

"A Different World" premiered July 20, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 "If You Want to Cook an Omelette" premiered July 27, 2025

"If You Want to Cook an Omelette" premiered July 27, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 "Ex-Communicated" premieres August 3, 2025

"Ex-Communicated" premieres August 3, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 "My Mind is Made Up" premieres August 10, 2025

