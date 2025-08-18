'The Map That Leads To You' Cast Revealed The Dreamy Way They Bonded During Filming (Exclusive)

I've been waiting for a look at Madelyn Cline's The Map That Leads To You since the first leaks of my fave Outer Banks actress dropped last summer. Well, we finally have a first look at Maddy and KJ Apa galavanting across Europe...and now I'm dreaming of my own vacation. Keep reading for all the details you need to know!

Madelyn Cline, Sofia Wylie, and Madison Thompson went on their own European adventure IRL.

Not only do their characters galavant across Europe, but The Map That Leads To You cast went on their own European adventure before filming. "The nightclubs in Barcelona are very fun," Madelyn Cline reveals in our exclusive interview.

"It helped that we filmed in a couple of nightclubs, so we got the inside scoop as to which ones were the best," Madison Thompson adds. "And then of course we had to go back and visit at night. So that was really fun."

But who had the best dance moves in the group? The unanimous answer was Sofia Wylie!

"They actually took me to my first ever club, which is crazy to think about," she says. "I think during the first week of, not even like official filming yet, [we were told to] go travel Europe and basically just get video of yourself get to know each other. So we went to Brussels, Amsterdam, and Paris all within 3 days, and I think we went to a club in Amsterdam and it was the best night ever."

"It was mostly just us because we'd never met," Madison says. "We never like chemistry read or did anything, so they were like, 'You have to be best friends, so go be best friends and then come back and film the movie.'"

Yeah, that sounds like the best job ever!