Your Official Guide To 'The Morning Show' Season Finale

The Morning Show season finale is finally coming up next week. After a long season of ups and downs following the September 17 premiere, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's Apple TV show is coming to an close. Well, at least until The Morning Show season 5 premieres. We have all the info you need to know about the upcoming episode so you don't miss a thing.

Here's everything you need to know about The Morning Show season finale, dropping on Apple TV on November 19, 2025.

Where can I watch The Morning Show season 4 finale? The Morning Show season 4 finale is coming to Apple TV on November 19, 2025.

How many episodes are there in season 4 of The Morning Show? Apple TV The Morning Show season 4 has 10 episodes, just like the other seasons. Here's the full schedule: Season 4, Episode 1 "My Roman Empire" premiered September 17, 2025 Season 4, Episode 2 "The Revolution Will Be Televised" premiered September 24, 2025 Season 4, Episode 3 "Tipping Point" premiered October 1, 2025 Season 4, Episode 4 "Love the Questions" premiered October 8, 2025 Season 4, Episode 5 "Amari" premiered October 15, 2025 Season 4, Episode 6 "If Then" premiered October 22, 2025 Season 4, Episode 7 "Person of Interest" premiered October 29, 2025 Season 4, Episode 8 "The Parent Trap" premiered November 5, 2025 Season 4, Episode 9 "Un Bel Di" premiered November 12, 2025 Season 4, Episode 10 premieres November 19, 2025

Is Stella leaving The Morning Show? Apple TV Yes, Greta Lee's Stella just left The Morning Show during episode 6 on October 22. “It’s shocking,” Greta told The Hollywood Reporter. “But, this is it. This is the end of the road for her, and I feel all kinds of things. We’re with these characters for so long, it’s surreal. I haven’t been able to say anything because I didn’t want to spoil it, but I’ve known for some time now that this is the end of the road for her and this is her goodbye.”

Who's in The Morning Show season 4 cast? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 cast includes: Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

as Alex Levy Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

as Bradley Jackson Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter

as Christine Hunter Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

as Cory Ellison Greta Lee as Stella Bak

as Stella Bak Mark Duplass as Chip Black

as Chip Black Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

as Yanko Flores Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

as Mia Jordan Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy

as Martin Levy Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

as Paul Marks William Jackson Harper as Ben

as Ben Boyd Holbrook as Brodie

as Brodie Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

as Celine Dumont Aaron Pierre as Miles

Will there be a season 5 of The Morning Show? Apple TV Yes, season 5 is coming! “The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” Apple TV+'s head of programming, Matt Cherniss said in a statement on September 16. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We're excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama.” Stay tuned for more official news!

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more news on your favorite TV shows — and even more Brit + Co exclusives!