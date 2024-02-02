The Latest News On Apple TV's The New Look
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In my fashion history class in college, we spent an entire semester talking about how fashion reflects society. After the terror of World War I, the glitz and glam of the 1920s showed young people taking control of their youth. The Great Depression led to more serious looks, while World War II saw a shift to a utilitarian style we hadn't quite seen on the average person before (which you'll be able to see in Hulu's We Were The Lucky Ones). And thanks to Apple TV's new show The New Look, we get, well, a whole new look at the fashion of the 1950s. Here's everything we know about the new series.
What is The New Look about?
Image via Apple Studios
The New Look follows designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and their contemporaries like Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga as they navigate a Nazi-operated Paris. Dior's rise to the top threatens Chanel's status as the most famous fashion designer — but the launch of Dior's "New Look," and its ripple effect on modern fashion, changes the world forever.
How can I watch The New Look?
Image via Apple Studios
The first three episodes of The New Look will premiere on Apple TV+ February 14, 2024. There will be 10 episodes in total, with a weekly release until the finale on April 3.
Who's in The New Look cast?
Image via Apple Studios
Ben Mendelsohn stars as Christian Dior opposite Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel. We'll also see Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close.
Who's on The New Look soundtrack?
Image via Apple Studios
The New Look soundtrack will be just as modern for us as the fashion was for the designers at the time! Each track will be a cover of a popular song from the time, and is curated and produced by Jack Antonoff. You'll be able to hear covers from artists like Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, and Perfume Genius.
What was The New Look in 1950s?
Image via Apple Studios
Just like the fashion of the 1920s served as a celebration of post-war life, the New look allowed the public to feel optimistic after World War II. The fuller silhouettes used more fabric than was allowed during wartime, and the fitted waists allowed consumers to feel fun and even romantic again!
Are you excited to watch The New Look? Stay up to date with the latest New TV Shows on Brit + Co!
Lead image via Apple Studios
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!