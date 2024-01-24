Hulu's Limited Series "We Were The Lucky Ones" Is The Perfect Spring 2024 Watch
Limited series exist in the space between movies and TV shows. You (usually) can't watch them in one sitting, but they also only come in a single season, which means just when you realize you're ready for another 10 seasons, you get to the final episode! They're truly a viewing experience unlike anything else, and after Lessons in Chemistry totally took over my brain this past fall, I'm ready to see Hulu's next limited series: We Were The Lucky Ones (especially since it stars the ultimate internet boyfriend: Logan Lerman!). This family epic is all about hope, endurance, and love, which sounds like the perfect spring story. Here's everything we know about the show.
What is We Were The Lucky Ones about?
Image via Hulu
Inspired by Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name, We Were the Lucky Ones follows the Kurc family as they go about their lives in 1939 Poland. When the horrors of World War II become inescapable, the family is scattered across the world — in exile, fleeing Europe, working in factories, and pretending to be Gentiles. But the darker the War gets, the more determined they are to find each other again.
Who's in the We Were The Lucky Ones cast?
Image via Hulu
We Were The Lucky Ones stars Joey King as Halina, Logan Lerman as Addy, Lior Ashkenazi as Sol, Robin Weigert as Nechuma, and Amit Rahav as Jakob. We'll also see Michael Aloni, Eva Feiler, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Moran Rosenblatt, Sam Woolf, and Hadas Yaron.
Where can I watch We Were The Lucky Ones?
Image via Hulu
The first three episodes of We Were The Lucky Ones premiere on Hulu March 28, 2024. New episodes will come out every Thursday until the finale on May 2, 2024.
Is We Were the Lucky Ones Based on a true story?
Image via Hulu
We Were The Lucky Ones is based on the true story of the Kurc family, and while it's lightly fictionalized, it's actually based on author Georgia Hunter's real family. Via Jewish Rhode Island, Hunter had no idea that her grandfather was from Poland until she had to do a family research project at the age of 15. You can check out some real family photos here!
What is the meaning of we were the lucky ones?
Image via Hulu
We Were The Lucky Ones is all about strong family bonds, perseverance, and the enduring hope of humanity. Even in the face of terror and death, the Kurc family constantly choses to hope, which is a message the world continually needs to hear. I cannot wait to watch this limited series!
Lead image via Hulu
