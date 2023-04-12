Sarah Pidgeon Explores Love And Grief In "Tiny Beautiful Things"
After starring as Leah Rilke in The Wilds on Prime Video, Sarah Pidgeon is taking on a new role as Young Clare in Hulu’s limited series Tiny Beautiful Things. The series, based on the novel of the same name by Cheryl Strayed, follows Clare (played by Kathryn Hahn as an adult), who reluctantly becomes an advice columnist — even though her own life is falling apart.
Our Interview With “Tiny Beautiful Things” Star Sarah Pidgeon
Throughout the series, Pidgeon balances grief, love, and maturity in a truly gentle yet striking way. We spoke to her about learning from Hahn on set, how the show has inspired her to recognize the "tiny beautiful things" in her own life, and (perhaps most importantly) playing with horses on set.
Make sure to follow us on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter for more exclusives, and watch Tiny Beautiful Things on Hulu now!
Lead image via Elizabeth Morris/Hulu
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!