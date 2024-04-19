Need A Good Cry? Here Are 8 Nicholas Sparks Books To Help With That
Aleena Malik is a freelance writer specializing in entertainment and pop culture stories, shopping and style trend reporting, and food and recipe hacks. Aleena has written for publications like Brit + Co, Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur.
You've probably sobbed your way through a Nicholas Sparks movie at some point, but his books are even better. The prolific author is best known for his beautiful novels that deal with heavy subjects while still giving us stories filled with swoon-worthy romance. If you've wanted to dive into his collection, here are the eight Nicholas Sparks books you should tackle first! So grab a cozy blanket, settle in with a cup of tea, and prepare to be whisked away by Nicholas Sparks' enchanting tales.
The Best Nicholas Sparks Books
The Notebook
Even if you've already seen the movie with Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, you're going to want to pick up a copy of The Notebook. Arguably Sparks' most well-known novel, The Notebook tells the beautiful story of Noah and Allie, two young lovers who are separated by class and circumstance. Their story is told through a series of notebooks that Noah reads to Allie when she suffers from dementia., making for a sentimental and sad story.
A Walk To Remember
A Walk to Remember is a coming-of-age story that tells the tale of Landon Carter, a bad boy who is forced to participate in a school play in order to improve his grades. He falls in love with Jamie Sullivan (played by the ever-iconic Mandy Moore in the movie), the daughter of the town pastor, but their relationship is complicated by her secret illness. The story is marked by tender moments that will have readers falling in love with the characters and their journeys.
The Last Song
If you thought the Miley Cyrus movie was good, trust me, the book is even better! The Last Song tells the story of Ronnie Miller, a rebellious teenager who is forced to spend the summer with her estranged father in North Carolina. There, she reconnects with an old friend and begins to learn more about her parents' past. Fair warning - in typical Sparks fashion, this book requires a box of tissues by your side.
Dear John
The Lucky One
The Choice
The Longest Ride
The Longest Ride tells the heartbreaking story of two couples whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. Ira Levinson is an elderly man who is reminiscing about his life with his wife, Ruth when he is involved in a car accident. Luke Collins is a young bull rider who is seriously injured during a competition. Sophia Danko is a college student who volunteers at the hospital where Luke is being treated. Despite how different these people's lives are, they are connected in a classic "invisible string" kind of way.
The Return
The Return follows Trevor Benson, an army doctor who is injured in Afghanistan and returns to his hometown in North Carolina. There, he reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Natalie McGee, and he also meets a mysterious woman named Erin Calhoun. The novel beautifully weaves together themes of love, healing, and forgiveness.
