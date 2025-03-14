Your March Horoscope is here...

The First 'The Odyssey' Set Leaks Are Here & Tom Holland Looks GOOD

I'm still reeling over the fact that Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o. Like WHAT! This is going to be the most beautiful movie of 2026 — especially since some of the first leaks from set show Tom Holland "out on the open sea without a single green screen in sight," according to X user @zoerosebryant. And y'all, not only is the scenery gorgeous, but so is Tom Holland. (To no one's surprise).

Keep reading to see the first The Odyssey set leaks of Tom Holland.

Tom Holland sets out on a hero's journey.

The first leaks we got of Tom Holland filming The Odyssey feature the Spider-Man 4 actor on a boat in Greece — and according to an extra who was on set, Tom was filming scenes of his character arriving in Sparta.

I'm a big fan of the curly hair (even though I remember Tom said he hated his long hair in Avengers: Infinity War because he felt like Prince Charming), but more than one person on the internet has compared Tom's look in The Odyssey to Elijah Woods' Frodo from The Lord of the Rings, and I can't help but laugh.

We also recently got a look at Tom Holland alongside Jon Bernthal as they hung out in a tent off camera (and without their capes) and again I say: the curly hair is doing wonders for me!

Christopher Nolan and Universal haven't confirmed who our favorite stars are playing (aside from the announcement that Matt Damon is leading the story as Odysseus), but rumors have started circulating that Tom Holland will play Odysseus' son Telemachus, who sets out to find his father and is protected by Athena, rumored to be played by Zendaya. This means my favorite couple could get plenty of screen time together, which is literally all I care about.

The rumors also say we could see Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife Penelope, Charlize Theron as sorceress Circe, Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, the king of Mycenae, and Lupita Nyong'o as Agamemnon's wife Clytemnestra. Stay tuned to find out! Until then, I'll be daydreaming about Tom Holland as Telemachus.

What do you think about the first The Odyssey set leaks? Tag us on Instagram with all your hot takes.

