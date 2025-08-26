You won't be able to stop watching.
'The Savant' Trailer: Jessica Chastain's Apple TV Thriller Is For The True Crime Obsessed
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The best summer shows feature anything that makes you feel like you're on vacation. Beaches, families, and lots and lots of love. But when the sunshine and summer heat give way to chilly autumn evenings, I like to swap all my escapist romances for a dose of thrills. And Jessica Chastain's new Apple TV show The Savant, just became my most-anticipated fall series.
Here's everything you need to know about Jessica Chastain's The Savant, coming to Apple TV+ September 26, 2025.
Where can I stream The Savant?
The Savant will premiere on Apple TV September 26, 2025. This streamer has all the best thrillers, like Smoke and The Lost Bus!
Who's in The Savant cast?
Apple TV
The Savant cast includes:
- Jessica Chastain
- Nnamdi Asomugha
- Cole Doman
- Jordana Spiro
- Trinity Lee Shirley
- Toussaint Francois Battiste
- Pablo Schreiber
What is The Savant about?
Jessica Chastain stars as the titular savant, an undercover investigator who spends her time infiltrating hate groups on the internet. Everything she does is "an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act," according to the official show synopsis.
How many episodes of The Savant are there?
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The Savant has eight episodes total, and they'll premiere on September 26. Here's the full release schedule:
- Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on September 26, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on September 26, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on October 3, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on October 10, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on October 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on October 24, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on October 31, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on November 7, 2025
Where did The Savant film?
The Savant filmed in New York in the spring of 2024, including in Sleepy Hollow in March 2024.
Is The Savant based on a true story?
The Savant appears to be inspired by Cosmopolitan's "Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?" which tells the story of the 'Savant' (referred to as K), a former marine and cop who used her instincts "to suss out when, exactly, hate speech will morph into violent action," according to the story, and prevent large-scale attacks in the US.
Check out BritBox's 5-Star Thriller Code of Silence Is For The Crime Drama Obsessed for another great show recommendation.
This post has been updated.