'The Savant' Trailer: Jessica Chastain's Apple TV Thriller Is For The True Crime Obsessed

The best summer shows feature anything that makes you feel like you're on vacation. Beaches, families, and lots and lots of love. But when the sunshine and summer heat give way to chilly autumn evenings, I like to swap all my escapist romances for a dose of thrills. And Jessica Chastain's new Apple TV show The Savant, just became my most-anticipated fall series.

Here's everything you need to know about Jessica Chastain's The Savant, coming to Apple TV+ September 26, 2025.

Where can I stream The Savant? The Savant will premiere on Apple TV September 26, 2025. This streamer has all the best thrillers, like Smoke and The Lost Bus!

Who's in The Savant cast? Apple TV The Savant cast includes: Jessica Chastain

Nnamdi Asomugha

Cole Doman

Jordana Spiro

Trinity Lee Shirley

Toussaint Francois Battiste

Pablo Schreiber

What is The Savant about? Jessica Chastain stars as the titular savant, an undercover investigator who spends her time infiltrating hate groups on the internet. Everything she does is "an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act," according to the official show synopsis.

The Savant has eight episodes total, and they'll premiere on September 26. Here's the full release schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on September 26, 2025

Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on September 26, 2025

Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on October 3, 2025

Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on October 10, 2025

Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on October 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on October 24, 2025

Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on October 31, 2025

Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on November 7, 2025

Where did The Savant film? roy musttang/Pexels The Savant filmed in New York in the spring of 2024, including in Sleepy Hollow in March 2024.

Is The Savant based on a true story? cottonbro studio/Pexels The Savant appears to be inspired by Cosmopolitan's "Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?" which tells the story of the 'Savant' (referred to as K), a former marine and cop who used her instincts "to suss out when, exactly, hate speech will morph into violent action," according to the story, and prevent large-scale attacks in the US.

