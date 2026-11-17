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This is too good to be true.
Everything We Know About the "Perfect" 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Movie
Amazon
By Chloe WilliamsNov 17, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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We'd consider Colleen Hoover, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Emily Henry to be three of BookTok's queens. From CoHo's emotional It Ends With Us to EmHen's witty Book Lovers, there's something for every kind of romance lover. Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo constantly trends on TikTok, whether it's over fancasting, plot analysis, or movie details — and the latest casting rumors have everyone buzzing even more!
Here's everything you need to know about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast rumors before the movie comes to Netflix.
Who's in the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
We don't have any official casting announcements yet, but at the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere in New York City, Rachel Zegler wore a bright green dress that has me picturing her in the leading role.
But she's not the only Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo fan cast that's absolutely perfect:
- Camila Mendes as a young Evelyn Hugo: a Hollywood starlet finally telling her story to the world. Ana de Armas is another popular fancast for Evelyn.
- Madelaine Petsch as Cecilia St. James: Evelyn's costar who becomes much more.
The rest of the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo characters include Monique Grant, Ernie Diaz, Don Adler, Mick Riva, Rex North, Harry Cameron, Max Girard, and Robert Jamison.
Is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo coming to Netflix?
Netflix
Yes, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is coming to Netflix soon, with Anna Kendrick as director. Liz Tigelaar is writing the script with revisions by Francesca Sloane. Taylor Jenkins Reid is executive producer.
We don't have an official release date yet, but as soon as we do, y'all will be the first to know!
What is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo about?
Amazon
Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo is finally telling her story in an interview with a young journalist. Throughout their time together, the actress reveals the secrets, heartbreaks, and scandals hidden within her seven marriages — truths that impact both her and the people around her. The book jumps around different timelines as it pieces together two stories: the current timeline, and the timeline within Evelyn's history.
When was The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo published?
Pixabay/Pexels
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was published on June 13, 2017, and Netflix's movie adaptation was announced March 24, 2022.
What is Evelyn Hugo's real name?
Felix Young/Pexels
Evelyn was born in 1938, and her real name is Evelyn Elena Herrera. In the story, she grows up in New York City's Hell's Kitchen.
Is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo based on Elizabeth Taylor?
Stephen Leonardi/Pexels
Fans have made plenty of connections between Evelyn Hugo and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as Marilyn Monroe. Actress Ava Gardner also told her story to journalist Peter Evans from 1988 to 1990, and Ava Gardner: The Secret Conversations was published in 2013.
Are you excited for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie? What's your favorite part of the story? Tell us on Facebook!
This post has been updated.
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