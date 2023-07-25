America Ferrera's Husband Is A Real-Life Ken — And Not Just Because He's In "Barbie"
America Ferrera might have a Shakespearean romance in the second Sisterhood of the Traveling Pantsmovie but her love life IRL might be even more romantic. She's definitely one of our a nostalgic movie princesses (we can't forget Gotta Kick It Up, How To Train Your Dragon, and Ugly Betty) and we're pretty sure she's living a fairy tale dream.
Okay, that might be an exaggeration but considering she's balancing a career, marriage, motherhood, and more, we'd like to think she's pretty bada**. Speaking of said career and marriage, we have to talk about the fact she's actually married to her Barbiemovie husband, Ryan Piers Williams. Can we say goals?
Ryan may be more of a BTS guy (he's a writer and director as well as an actor) but he stole the show as Gloria's husband and Sasha's dad. He had everyone in the theater laughing!
After Barbie's London premiere earlier this month, America took to Instagramto praise her "favorite & forever Ken."
While some fans focused on the moving monologue she gave during a pivotal scene, others shared how much they loved seeing her real husband play her movie husband.
One fan commented how much they "love the fact that your real husband is also your husband in the movie." Another fan poised a very important question we'd all like to know: "Dude can you imagine how his inner little boy feels being married to a BARBIE!!!??"
The couple met in 2005 when Ryan cast America in his short film Muertas (they later got married in 2011), and according to America, they "fell hard and fast in love."
"You have always felt like home to me @ryanpierswilliams since our first 9-hour-meeting over enchiladas & refried beans," she continues in an Instagram post for their 15th anniversary. "I love our crazy adventure in this life together. Thank you for choosing me everyday. I choose you too. Here’s to the next 15 🥂"
We. Are. SWOONING!
12 years of marriage and two kids later, this cute couple's love has stood the test of time. We know the love for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is real, but we also have our eyes on the real life Barbie marriage. How can we not? It's just too romantic to ignore!
