22 Beach Bag Essentials To Tote This Summer
Grab your favorite book, your go-to drink (we love this DIY kombucha), and your best bikini because it's time to head to the beach! We love digging our toes in the sand, playing in the water, and maybe even squeezing in a quick nap under a sunbrella. Here are 22 items to toss in your tote when packing for your travels.
FUNBOY Disco Shag Beach Towel ($59): Turn heads with this towel that's as vibrant as you are.
Anthropologie Judith Claw Hair Clip Set ($20): These clips will help pull your hair out of your face and off your neck.
CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30 ($17): SPF is non-negotiable and this hydrating formula also offers a bit of coverage if you're grabbing smoothies on the way home.
Mario Badescu Aloe and Cucumber Facial Spray ($7): You can never get enough hydration and this spray is perfect for dry and uncomfortable skin. Carry it with you all day for a spritz whenever you need it.
Anthropologie Cover-Up Ruffle Shorts ($68): Throw these shorts over your bikini bottoms for a daytime look à la Outer Banks Sarah Cameron. Bonus points if they match your suit.
Reusable Snack Bags (via Brit + Co): You can't have a beach day without your favorite snack, but your Goldfish addiction doesn't have to be bad for the environment. This DIY is quick, easy, and oh-so-cute!
Lottie London Sweet Lips Overnight Mask and Balm ($8): Keep your lips looking good with this balm that's sure to give you a serious dose of hydration and color.
Urban Outfitters Paisley Plastic Oval Sunglasses ($16): Shine bright with these UV-protection retro sunnies.
LARQ Self Cleaning Water Bottle ($95): This bottle's a bit of a splurge, but the UV light (which neutralizes up to 99% of germs) will make it worth it.
Anthropologie Crochet Bucket Hat ($78): Keep the sun off your head and add a patchwork of color to your look with this bucket hat made from 100% cotton.
Crate & Barrel Table in a Bag ($60): If you love picnics on the beach, this foldable table is for you! It even comes with its own 100% cotton carrying bag.
Cotton On Beach Cover Up ($40): Upgrade your usual coverup with this bold piece. We love everything about it, especially the puff sleeves.
Richmond & Finch Lipstick Powerbank ($39): Keep your phone and speaker charged with this sassy portable charger.
Target Flip Flops ($4): These bright flip flops will help keep you from scalding your feet on the sand, and they make us want to book a tropical getaway.
Etsy Mexican Pom Pom Beach Tote ($52): Store all of your essentials in the roomy bag with a bit of pom pom flair.
Uncommon Goods Neo-Lounger Portable Beach Chair ($70): You can't beat this comfy, easy-to-carry chair (which folds up to the size of a baguette, btw).
cocokind Daily SPF 32 ($25): This lightweight, mineral-based sunscreen uses reef-safe zinc oxide, blue phytoplankton and microalgae to protect skin against UVA and UVB rays, blue light and pollution damage.
After Sun Lotion (via Brit + Co): No matter how much sunscreen you use, sometimes a sunburn is inevitable. Keep on slathering that SPF, but in the event of a sunburn, use this after sun lotion to soothe your skin.
A JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($80, was $111): Wirelessly stream your favorite playlist with this speaker that kind of reminds us of a jolly rancher. Oh, it can also stream for up to 12 hours.
Glossier Skywash ($18): Dab a bit of this powder blue shadow on your lids for a put together look that's still very cool-girl chic.
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo ($17): Get lost in in your favorite beach read without ever leaving your chair.
Baggu Flat Pouch Set ($34): There's something that feels very prepared about having a bag inside a bag. Use this one for seashells, tampons, chapstick, and more.
What are your beach must haves? Let us know @BritandCo and follow us on Pinterest for more summer inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!