Kaia Gerber's 'The Shards' is the New Thriller 'Gossip Girl' Fans Will Want to Binge Watch in One Sitting

If there's one thing that makes any TV show feel more chic, it's a prep school setting (hello Gossip Girl), and FX's brand new show The Shards is no exception. I got a first look at the upcoming series thanks to the Disney Upfront this year, and it promises to be steamy, surprising, and something that doesn't let you go. Palm Royale's Kaia Gerber leads the cast, which automatically tells me this will be the "it girl" show of the fall.

Here's everything we know about The Shards, coming to FX and Hulu soon.

'The Shards' is the 1980s teenage thriller you've been waiting for. The Shards (coming from Love Story & American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy) has all the coming-of-age hallmarks we know and love: teenage relationships, drama, and school woes. The series is set in 1981 Los Angeles and follows a 17-year-old Ellis (Igby Rigney), who's about to complete his time at Buckley prep school. But when a new student named Robert (Homer Gere) arrives into town, the new addition throws everything into chaos — especially when his arrival seems to line up with the local serial killer.

And Kaia Gerber is just one incredible cast member. In addition to Igby Rigney and Homer Gere, we'll see Graham Campbell and Kaia Gerber star in the upcoming series. They'll be joined by Hayes Warner, Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood, Jordan Roth, Owen Painter, and Daniel Dale. If there's one thing you can count on about this series: it's going to be one to remember. Rigney's role as Ellis is partly autobiographical (albeit very fictionalized) for writer Bret Easton Ellis (who wrote both the book of the same name and American Psycho).

You can watch 'The Shards' this summer. The show will have 10 episodes total, and is set to premiere on FX and Hulu in August 2026 — just in time for back to school season, for better or worse.

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