Pink Velour And Paparazzi: A24 Is Set To Produce A New Paris Hilton TV Show!
Dust off your pink Juicy Couture velour track suits and tiaras because Paris Hilton, the iconic heiress turned reality TV sensation, might be making its way to a theater near you. That's right, the internet is buzzing with excitement as it appears that Paris Hilton is teaming up with the renowned film studio A24 (known for Midsommar, Lady Bird, and Everything Everywhere All at Once) for the adaptation of her best-selling book, Paris: A Memoir.
What is "Paris: A Memoir" about?
If you're so 2000 and late to the book deets on Paris: A Memoir, don't sweat it. Earlier this year, Paris spilled it all, discussing her struggles with ADHD, her journey to becoming a pop-culture icon, and picking up the pieces after scandal in her revealing tell-all. In the book description Paris wrote, "I focused on key aspects of my life that led to what I am most proud of — how my power was taken away from me and how I took it back, how I built a thriving business, a marriage and a family.”
Who will star as Paris Hilton in her biopic?
We aren't quite sure which actress will step into the coveted role of the Y2K icon herself. Will A24 tap into their vast network of talented stars to capture the essence of Paris Hilton, or will they surprise us with a fresh faced and eerily Hilton-esque look alike?
Who's producing the Paris Hilton biopic?
The production team behind this highly anticipated film might just include a dynamic duo of blonde child starlets-turned-powerhouse producers: Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning. The two accomplished actresses who have graced our screens since childhood, ventured into the world of film production when they founded Lewellen Pictures in 2020.
When will the Paris Hilton biopic come out?
Fans of Paris Hilton have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see her fascinating life story brought to life on the big screen, and it seems that their dreams may soon become a reality. While the project is still in its early stages, and details like a release date remain under wraps, one thing is for sure – this collaboration has the potential to be an absolute blockbuster.
Header image by Rich Polk/Getty Images