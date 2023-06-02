Paris Hilton Rereleased ‘Stars are Blind’ With This Featured Artist
Paris Hilton tapped singer-songwriter Kim Petras for a revival of her iconic 2000s hit, “Stars are Blind.” The new collab, “Stars Are Blind: Paris’ Version,” was released yesterday, 17 years after the single’s initial release in June 2006.
That’s hot. 💅
Image via Spotify
This “original influencer” is far from just a pretty face (and voice). At the turn of the century, the hotel heiress pioneered a new age of media that has since exploded into the lucrative worlds of reality TV and social media. Hilton starred in the hit 2003 Fox reality series The Simple Life, and has since become a successful businesswoman, DJ, media personality, socialite and mom. Hilton is an inspiration to many, especially for artists like Petras. In 2017, Hilton starred in the music video for Petras’ debut single “I Don’t Want It All.”
“She has just been such a supportive person for me,” Petras said about Hilton in 2022. “I mean, that music video that she’s in? I didn’t really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing. I had, like, no followers, and I had no proof of concept. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me. She just really gets it and has been saying such nice things about my music and posting my music. I love her for that.”
Petras has a very impressive background too, and famously collaborated with Sam Smith on a Grammy winning song, “Unholy.” The single took home the famed award for best pop duo/group performance, which made Petras the first openly transgender artist to win a major-category Grammy. Her debut studio album “Feed the Beast” is set to release on June 23.
We’re absolutely sliving for this collab, and look forward to all the new music coming for both Hilton and Petras. Here’s to a hot girl summer!
Hear “Stars are Blind” live on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, or stream it on any platform you listen to music.
Watch The Original "Stars Are Blind" Music Video
Stay updated on the latest entertainment news with Brit + Co.
Header image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Uber.
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.
Lizzo Is #BodyGoals Because, Well, She Has A Body