This Week's 3-Minute Conrad Scene Will Have You Giggling & Kicking Your Feet

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 5 ended with Conrad watching Belly and Jeremiah from his window, and TSITP episode 6, "Last Name," starts with Belly and Jere cuddled up on the air mattress in Adam's living room. When they wake up, they nearly kiss before Adam walks in and things get real awkward. It's been 2 weeks and Belly's kind of taking over the kitchen, clogging the shower, and messing with the coffee machine.

Adam agrees to give Jeremiah the day off so the couple can go apartment hunting, but Jeremiah ends up feeling rushed and stressed because he's still trying to prove himself to his dad, and Adam doesn't care if he misses a big meeting. Belly and Jere also have another disagreement when she realizes Jeremiah's behind on credit card payments for a card she didn't remember...credit card bills, graduation requirements, come on Jere!

Here's your official recap for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6, "Last Name," streaming on Prime Video now.

Conrad and Laurel have a heart to heart. Belly ends up leaving for Cousins again but literally stops in her tracks when she sees Conrad in the kitchen. After their moment at the peach stand, neither of them really know how to interact with each other. But they don't have to worry about it for too long since Belly's bridal shower and Jeremiah's suit fittings are coming up. But first, Conrad sets out on a mission: convince Laurel to go to Belly's wedding. The two meet up at a diner, and their whole conversation is a highlight of the episode for me. Conrad's incredibly honest with Laurel about the fact that if she misses Belly's wedding, she'll regret it for the rest of her life (and you can see him relax after he says it, like he can't believe how straightforward he was). For her part, Laurel asks Conrad why he cares so much. Even though he doesn't say his line from the book "it's pretty much killing me," it's clear that he loves Belly — and that Laurel knows. After taking care of some wedding planning at the country club (alone, again), Belly calls Jeremiah in a pretty emotional state. Tons of people are showing up and their plans are no longer what she'd been dreaming about. But he reassures her, and she sets off for her bridal shower at Taylor's house.

Belly's bridal shower is more than meets the eye. Prime Video It's a really beautiful shower, with paper flowers and pink balloons, but the best part is that Laurel showed up! While "Time After Time" played in the background! I literally started crying and had to wipe the tears from my face so I could see the screen. The afternoon is filled with games and gifts, and Belly is shocked to unwrap stationary that reads "Isabel Fisher." She admits she's not sure if she'll change her name, but I can't help but wonder if she's surprised by the gift because she always pictured she'd marry the other Fisher brother. Y'all this is so messy I can barely handle it. Steven also upsets Belly when he reveals that one of her favorite stories about Jeremiah is actually a memory of Conrad that she'd switched without realizing it. It's such a tiny detail but it clearly confuses her even more that a beloved memory about her fiancé is actually about her ex. Yikes. As complicated as Belly's feelings might be, Taylor and Steven are also dealing with their own mess. Steven shows up to the party but rejects any flirtation from Taylor and spends the whole party texting Denise, who wants to become partners and start their own company. It's clear that Taylor and Steven's relationship will never be the same unless they admit they love each other — and Taylor's devastated.

Fisher family drama. Erika Doss/Prime Video Jeremiah and Conrad spend the whole day suit shopping with Adam before lunch at a steakhouse. It's a very tense afternoon as Jeremiah is subtly looked over in favor of his brother, and then Adam tells the boys he's dating Kayleigh and wants to bring her to the wedding. While Jere might have overheard them flirting in Adam's office, he still doesn't know Adam cheated on Susannah with her. So there's that.

And Conrad seems to restart Belly's heart. Prime Video Belly spends the night with Laurel and remembers all the musicals they watched during her childhood (including The Music Man, my favorite!). Belly remembers endlessly singing "Bye Bye Birdie" about Conrad, and this is the perfect time to mention how cute Young Belly is!! She's also pretty on tune, too. Go off girl. "I loved him in a way you can only really do the first time around," Belly says in a voiceover. "Completely, with every bit of your being. Without even leaving anything for yourself." And when Belly returns to the Beach House, she notices Conrad going out for a surf...and is there when he returns with his romantic, wet hair, dripping blood from a wipeout. She helps him clean the wound — and then "False God" by Taylor Swift starts playing as they look into each other's eyes. Yes, this is the song that played in season 1 during their almost-kiss, and yes this is the first Taylor Swift song we've gotten since "You're Losing Me" in episode 1. Swifties endlessly dissected the fact you can hear Taylor's real heartbeat in the track, which is why it's also so significant that as the intro to "False God" starts playing, you can hear a heartbeat. Belly and Jeremiah might love each other, but I'm of the steadfast opinion she's never stopped loving Conrad — and that he's the one her heart truly beats for (remember how she said that herself in season 1?). Girl...you need to figure this out.

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6? Erika Doss/Prime Video You can stream the new episode on Prime Video now.

How many episodes are there in season 3 of Summer I Turned Pretty? Erika Doss/Prime Video Here's the full TSITP release schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025

"Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 "Last Christmas" premiered on July 16, 2025

"Last Christmas" premiered on July 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 "Last Supper" premiered on July 23, 2025

"Last Supper" premiered on July 23, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 "Last Stand" premiered on July 30, 2025

"Last Stand" premiered on July 30, 2025 Season 3, Episode 5 "Last Dance" premiered on August 6, 2025

"Last Dance" premiered on August 6, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 premieres on August 13, 2025

premieres on August 13, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 premieres on August 20, 2025

premieres on August 20, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 premieres on August 27, 2025

premieres on August 27, 2025 Season 3, Episode 9 premieres on September 3, 2025

premieres on September 3, 2025 Season 3, Episode 10 premieres on September 10, 2025

premieres on September 10, 2025 Season 3, Episode 11 premieres on September 17, 2025

Stay tuned for more The Summer I Turned Pretty coverage, and let us know which Taylor Swift songs you want to see in the rest of the season!