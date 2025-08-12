I'm still crying.
You Probably Missed This Heartbreaking Easter Egg In Conrad's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Episode
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 gave Conrad fans quite a few treats: his POV, the peach scene, the iconic "nail gun" line. But it also gave us a flashback to one of Conrad and Susannah's final conversations that absolutely broke my heart for one very specific reason: if you read Susannah's lips, you can see she's singing one of the saddest Disney songs ever written.
Here's the major Disney Easter egg you missed in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5.
Susannah comforts Conrad with a Disney classic.
At the end of Conrad's flashback to his conversation with Susannah, the camera pans out from the window as he cries in her lap. Even though we can't hear Susannah, we can see that her lips are moving. I was curious about what she could be saying, so I studied her lips until I realized she was singing, and I could make out the words.
If you look closely, you can make out "cry, baby mine, dry your." Now, obviously this isn't a complete sentence on its own, but it is a part of the song "Baby Mine" from Dumbo, which Dumbo's mother sings to him while they're separated. She sticks her trunk out of her cage to cradle Dumbo during the song, and I can't listen to it without weeping. I'm getting emotional just typing this! And I'm not the only one.
"This was genuinely such a powerful scene 😭 Chris is incredible," one Instagram user commented, while another agrees, "I have purposely erased dumbo from my mind, but this sounds so heartbreaking 😭."
Chris Briney lost his own mom to cancer in real life, and fans couldn't help but feel even more empathy for the actor during the emotional scene. "He really steps into the role with genuine emotion, considering [his] mom passed away in 2014," another comment reads. "I can’t even imagine how hard those scenes are for him! But they always caused me to just sob."
Chris told Deadline that the such emotional scenes are also difficult for technical reasons. "You’re doing these scenes bare minimum, like, eight times for different cameras," he says. "Once you get in the zone, you don’t really want to be pushed out of it. And I think everybody’s sort of on the same page where the environment on set is a little quieter. There are fewer distractions."
"It’s just hard to get into a space where you’re on the verge of tears for three hours, four hours, five depending on how long it takes," he continues. "Thankfully, I think we did the wide shots at the beginning and the end, so it gave me room to ramp up and then, once I hit the wall, I was like, 'I don’t have any more more tears.'"
Even though the scene is incredibly difficult, Chris says he loved reuniting with his onscreen mom. "Rachel’s wonderful, and she’s so sweet, and we don’t get enough time with her on the set, and it’s great working with her," he says. "She’s very warm and supportive. So it feels like a safe space to do whatever you have to do to get there."
How many episodes are in the summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will have 11 episodes, with the finale on September 17, 2025. Here's what the release schedule looks like like:
- Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 2 "Last Christmas" premiered on July 16, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 3 "Last Supper" premiered on July 23, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 4 "Last Stand" premiered on July 30, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 5 "Last Dance" premiered on August 6, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 6 premieres on August 13, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 7 premieres on August 20, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 8 premieres on August 27, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 9 premieres on September 3, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 10 premieres on September 10, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 11 premieres on September 17, 2025
