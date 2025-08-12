You Probably Missed This Heartbreaking Easter Egg In Conrad's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 gave Conrad fans quite a few treats: his POV, the peach scene, the iconic "nail gun" line. But it also gave us a flashback to one of Conrad and Susannah's final conversations that absolutely broke my heart for one very specific reason: if you read Susannah's lips, you can see she's singing one of the saddest Disney songs ever written.

Susannah comforts Conrad with a Disney classic.

At the end of Conrad's flashback to his conversation with Susannah, the camera pans out from the window as he cries in her lap. Even though we can't hear Susannah, we can see that her lips are moving. I was curious about what she could be saying, so I studied her lips until I realized she was singing, and I could make out the words.

If you look closely, you can make out "cry, baby mine, dry your." Now, obviously this isn't a complete sentence on its own, but it is a part of the song "Baby Mine" from Dumbo, which Dumbo's mother sings to him while they're separated. She sticks her trunk out of her cage to cradle Dumbo during the song, and I can't listen to it without weeping. I'm getting emotional just typing this! And I'm not the only one.

"This was genuinely such a powerful scene 😭 Chris is incredible," one Instagram user commented, while another agrees, "I have purposely erased dumbo from my mind, but this sounds so heartbreaking 😭."

Chris Briney lost his own mom to cancer in real life, and fans couldn't help but feel even more empathy for the actor during the emotional scene. "He really steps into the role with genuine emotion, considering [his] mom passed away in 2014," another comment reads. "I can’t even imagine how hard those scenes are for him! But they always caused me to just sob."