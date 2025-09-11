It's the holiday season in The Summer I Turned Pretty, which means it's time for Friendsgivings and celebrations galore. Jeremiah's turned into a bit of a player since the wedding was called off, which ends two relationships he had going. And when Adam discovers he dropped out of Finch, Jere also gets cut off. But thanks to Steven, then Denise, he has somewhere to stay.

Belly decides to stay in Paris for the holidays, where she works at the bar, gets closer to Benito (and learns how to ride his motorcycle), and creates a life with some new roommates. But she also receives a letter from Conrad checking in on her — and her heart gets pulled back to Cousins.

Here's your official recap for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10, "Last Year," streaming on Prime Video now.

Have Yourself A Merry Little (Cousins) Christmas. Prime Video Thanksgiving gives way to Christmas, where Steven, Conrad, Jeremiah, Susannah, John, and Adam are reuniting at the Summer House. And it's a pretty eventful Christmas for everyone; Steven realizes Adam knows about his and Denise's company, then promptly quits to go off on his own. Conrad finds Junior Mint in Belly's bedroom, which is just proof (if you ask me) that despite what she's told herself, Belly has been in love with him the whole time. Jeremiah finally arrives in Cousins after work but can't bring himself to come inside. Laurel comforts Jeremiah in his car, where he apologizes for how he treated her at the wedding and admits he doesn't know how to move on because he can't face Conrad. He might be a really frustrating character but I can't help but have compassion for him.

Like We Were In Paris! Prime Video Taylor comes to Paris for New Year's and dances the night away with Belly and her friends. She also totally clocks Belly's inability to let the Fishers go (after Jeremiah finally calls her and Conrad's care package gets delivered in the smack dab middle of the party). When Tay calls out the fact Belly can't move on, our protagonist takes a giant step forward and kisses Benito at midnight...before the show jumps forward into the spring. Belly's semester is ending, and she's dating Benito. She can also finally speak true conversational French! I feel like a proud mom, TBH. Belly decides to take Gemma's open apartment after she moves in with Max. She also forgets Susannah's death anniversary, which, speaking from experience, is always such a complicated and confusing feeling. But honestly, even though she could probably mark the date in her calendar in the future, I don't think it's a holistically bad or evil thing; Belly is finally healing and growing up in a way she's never done before. I think the point of Paris and Benito from a storytelling perspective is to show us Belly finally has a life outside of Cousins instead of allowing her entire identity to revolve around it.

It's Trés Romantique, Darling. Prime Video Conrad and Jeremiah both honor Susannah's passing, and end up reuniting at her grave. They finally have their first heart-to-heart in over a year (probably since Jere found out about Conrad and Belly's Christmas rendez vous), and they hash out all the details: how Conrad never got over Belly and how Jeremiah took his chance in season 2 even though Conrad was still heartbroken. In her new apartment, Belly finally writes Conrad back with a postcard and her new address, with is just another callback to Audrey Hepburn's Sabrina, with the open window and Sacre Coeur in the background. I could honestly take an entire spinoff of just Belly in Paris. She is so confident and sure of herself, not to mention the fact Paris is just beautiful. With a surprising push from Jere, Conrad takes off for Paris — where it appears Belly is chopping off all her hair. Eek! I can't believe there's only one episode to go before this series comes to an end. Tune in next week for one last recap.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 out? Prime Video Yes, you can stream The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 10, "Last Year," on Prime Video now.

How many episodes are on season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video There are 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025

