You won't be able to unsee this.
Everyone's Losing It Over This "Genius" 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Theory: "SO GOOD"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Everyone lost it when The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped the first teaser for season 3, featuring "Daylight" and "Red" by Taylor Swift, and a brand new poster. No matter whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, everyone's losing it over the fact the poster very clearly recreates a photo from Audrey Hepburn's Sabrina...and could tease who Belly chooses.
Keep reading for this genius theory about Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.
Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 hinting at Sabrina?
posting as well because the layers to this go CRAZY!!— maddie 🌊✨ (@MaddieCole_04) April 23, 2025
this the summer i turned pretty poster is literally based off of ‘sabrina’ (1954). not only did they watch it at the drive in in s1, but linus… who is on the left… is who sabrina ends the film with… pic.twitter.com/yBQfez4QgN
Fans immediately noticed that the new TSITP poster references Sabrina, in which the title character is torn between two brothers...and chooses Linus, who isn't kissing her. Plus there's so much to be said about the fact Linus is played by Humphrey Bogart, who also stars in Casablanca.
Casablanca has the famous line "We'll always have Paris," and the tagline for season 3 of TSITP (and the title of book 3) is "We'll always have summer."
And then we have the synopsis for the season, which says Belly's loving life with Jere, "until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"
And one Reddit user totally captures how we're all feeling: "Ohmygodohmygodohmygodohmygod," while another adds, "THIS IS SO GOOD OMG."
That's definitely the vibe after remembering Sabrina has actually been a part of The Summer I Turned Pretty since the very beginning — we know Belly loves old movies, and when she goes on a drive-in movie date with Cam in season 1 episode 2, Sabrina's the movie that's playing!
So it looks like Jenny Han has been teasing Belly's endgame the whole time 👀.
Meet The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast before the new episodes premiere July 16 on Prime Video.