Everyone's Losing It Over This "Genius" 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Theory: "SO GOOD"

Everyone lost it when The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped the first teaser for season 3, featuring "Daylight" and "Red" by Taylor Swift, and a brand new poster. No matter whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, everyone's losing it over the fact the poster very clearly recreates a photo from Audrey Hepburn's Sabrina...and could tease who Belly chooses.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 hinting at Sabrina?

Fans immediately noticed that the new TSITP poster references Sabrina, in which the title character is torn between two brothers...and chooses Linus, who isn't kissing her. Plus there's so much to be said about the fact Linus is played by Humphrey Bogart, who also stars in Casablanca.

Casablanca has the famous line "We'll always have Paris," and the tagline for season 3 of TSITP (and the title of book 3) is "We'll always have summer."

And then we have the synopsis for the season, which says Belly's loving life with Jere, "until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"