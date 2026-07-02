Rebecca Yarros' 'The Things We Leave Unfinished' is the ultimate romance.

The Things We Leave Unfinished is a brand new movie from Lionsgate about Georgia, a 28-year-old who just went through a super public divorce and retreats to her family estate in Colorado for some privacy. She has one goal: finish her great-grandmother's World War II love story, and unfortunately it looks like she might need the help of uber successful romance writer Noah Harrison.

These two don't start off on the right foot, but as they dive into Scarlett's story, they realize it's based on her real-life tragic romance — and Georgia is willing to totally destroy Noah's career to put her family first.

The writer competition reminds me of a swapped Beach Read, while the IRL romance feels reminiscent of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. This is definitely a story any romance lover will want to snap up!