This one's for 'Evelyn Hugo' lovers.
Rebecca Yarros' Hit Romance Novel 'The Things We Leave Unfinished' Is Finally Becoming a Movie
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Here's everything we know about The Things We Leave Unfinished.
Rebecca Yarros' 'The Things We Leave Unfinished' is the ultimate romance.
The Things We Leave Unfinished is a brand new movie from Lionsgate about Georgia, a 28-year-old who just went through a super public divorce and retreats to her family estate in Colorado for some privacy. She has one goal: finish her great-grandmother's World War II love story, and unfortunately it looks like she might need the help of uber successful romance writer Noah Harrison.
These two don't start off on the right foot, but as they dive into Scarlett's story, they realize it's based on her real-life tragic romance — and Georgia is willing to totally destroy Noah's career to put her family first.
The writer competition reminds me of a swapped Beach Read, while the IRL romance feels reminiscent of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. This is definitely a story any romance lover will want to snap up!
And it's also the 'Fourth Wing' author's favorite book!
“I am so thrilled to work with this incredible team at Lionsgate and Hidden Pictures to adapt The Things We Leave Unfinished for the big screen!" Rebecca Yarros said in a statement to Deadline. "This is my favorite book that I’ve written and it’s a very special story to me, so I couldn’t be more excited to see it come to life in Arash Amel’s capable hands."
“From the moment I read The Things We Leave Unfinished, I was swept away by its epic romance, cinematic scope, and emotional depth," Arash Amel added. "Rebecca Yarros has created something truly special, and from our very first meeting, it was clear we connected over a shared vision. Teaming up with Todd Lieberman, who is second to none in guiding heartfelt and meaningful stories for the big screen, has been a natural creative alignment, and in Lionsgate we’ve found the ideal home for a tale of love and heroism on this scale. I can’t wait to bring this sweeping love story to life for audiences around the world.”
Arash Amel is writing the script with Todd Lieberman producing and Rebecca Yarros executive producing. We don't have a cast or director yet, but stay tuned because you'll be the first to know when we find out!
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