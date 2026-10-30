The Watcher is finally coming back to Netflix, and we'll see Madelaine Petsch join the adventure. I think the best thing about Riverdale is that instant rise to fame the series gave its female cast. I simply cannot get enough of Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes (especially when they're doing an iconic Halloween costume). And after a stint in The Strangers horror movies, Madelaine is finally in another new TV show: The Watcher season 2. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for the latest news on The Watcher season 2, now starring Madelaine Petsch!

Who's in The Watcher cast with Madelaine Petsch? Netflix The Watcher is returning to Netflix soon, and in addition to a core cast made up of Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale, and Isabel Gravitt, we'll see some new faces. More specifically, Madelaine Petsch, Evan Adams, Owen Painter, and Quintessa Swindell. Filming will begin in New York this fall, so keep your eyes peeled for any first looks, leaks, and even some spoilers.

Is The Watcher a true story? Netflix Yes, The Watcher is inspired by a true story, with some added fictional elements. Based on New York Magazine's "The Haunting of a Dream House," the first season of the Netflix show revolves around the Brannock family. When they move into the perfect suburban home, their dream life quickly falls apart, morphing into a nightmare. Before long, they're receiving threatening letters from "The Watcher" and unearthing insane secrets. Considering The Watcher has all the thrilling and spooky vibes we could want from a horror show, and it comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brenner, it's perfect for anyone who can't get enough of the Monster anthology series.

Is there a season 2 for The Watcher? Netflix Yes, we're getting a new season! They're currently in production, which means we probably won't see new episodes until 2027. The first season contains 7 episodes, so we can expect a similar amount for the sophomore season. Netflix definitely leans into the 6-8 episode range, so I'm not surprised.

Where is The Watcher filming? Netflix The Watcher is filming during the fall of 2026 in New York.

Do we find out who is The Watcher? Netflix This Netflix show is particularly spooky because we never actually find out the identity of The Watcher. That kind of unsolved ending really gets under your skin in a way that it wouldn't if it wrapped up neatly...eek, my skin is crawling!

Check out The 7 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In October 2026 for other new Netflix releases.