If you're anxiously awaiting Ransom Canyon season 2, then Netflix's new rom-com The Wrong Paris is the perfect movie to hold you over — although actress Miranda Cosgrove admits she's more of a Taylor Sheridan gal herself.

"I like Yellowstone, if I'm going with a country-themed show, but, as far as rom-coms, oh my God, I have an endless list, but Notting Hill is my number one favorite," Miranda tells Brit + Co. "We spent a lot of, time in Canada watching rom-coms, so it was really fun. I got to see some I had never seen before, like [Pierson] showed me How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

"I'm a big fan of the McConaughey rom-coms in general," Pierson Fodé says. "He just nails it so much for me. They're so funny and they're so warm and you can be happy at the end of this movie. And I think that's something that we've been missing a lot in movies lately, and I think that's a really exciting thing to aspire towards as creatives and artists right now."

What happens in The Wrong Paris? The Wrong Paris follows Miranda's character Dawn, who joins a dating show called The Honey Pot in an attempt to get a free ticket to Paris, France. But when the show kicks off, she realizes they've been taken to Paris, Texas instead. So, instead of walks along the Seine, Dawn is mucking stalls and riding mechanical bulls. "I do feel like I'm pretty good on a mechanical bull," Miranda Cosgrove says. "One of the weekends we were in Canada, we went to a random bar and they had a bull and we all rode it." The cast also rode horses together, and had to help each other through an intense scene where their characters fight in a mud pit. "I would say the mud pit was definitely the most physical [scene], just the whole kind of obstacle course, all of that stuff," she continues. "You can't tell in the movie, but it was actually raining pretty hard when we were filming those scenes, and so that added a whole other element to it. And then during the mud pit scene, my big fear was like slipping and falling into the mud pit before I was supposed to because we had to be on this little plank at first before we fall in. I also had a really bad cold when we were filming the mud pit scene...To get to do with Madison [Pettis] was so fun and we had a really good time. We pulled each other's hair and like we did so many crazy things, but it was fun."

Netflix But it wasn't the only stunt Miranda did for The Wrong Paris! "I learned how to lasso him because I had to lasso in the movie," she says, pointing at Pierson. "By the way, on the day when we actually shot it, she never missed. Not once, and it's quite the throw, like it was impressive," Pierson says. But despite the fact Miranda has perfect aim in the movie, she didn't start out that way ("I had a black eye," Pierson admits). With The Wrong Paris and Mother of the Bride, Miranda Cosgrove has a few Netflix rom-coms under her belt, but I have to ask the TV icon which of her previous characters would do the best when faced with life on a ranch (or a reality show). "I feel like if the person was genuinely just going on [a reality] show to try to screw everyone over and just get a bunch of money, I think the character Megan on Drake & Josh would do a very good job of just being totally evil," Miranda says. "I played a an assassin in The Man from Toronto, and I think that would be hilarious to throw an assassin into a rom-com like this, have him on a dating show trying to be a normal human being," Pierson says. "I think that would be hilarious, man. He's got a gun in his pocket and he's like, 'What do I do here? What's going on?'" Take notes, Netflix.

Where can I watch The Wrong Paris? Netflix Stream The Wrong Paris on Netflix now.

