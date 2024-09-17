The 'Emily In Paris' Season 4 Part 2 Ending, Explained
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Spoilers for Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 below.
Bonjour! Or should I say, Ciao! After getting reacquainted with all our favorite Parisians in part 1, Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 was exactly the kind of European romp TV has been missing. And this time, we traded the lights of the Eiffel Tower for the Colosseum, Audrey Hepburn's Funny Face for Roman Holiday, and baguettes for lots and lots of pasta. Even Emily herself couldn't pass up the opportunity to compare her newest adventure to The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
Part 2 was full of everything we love about this series: amazing fashion, beautiful European landscapes, and very hot, lovable guys. (Thankfully, Marcello is everything Paolo from The Lizzie McGuire Movie ISN'T). While we're waiting to press play on season 5 — and even more of Emily's Italian adventure — here's everything that happened in Emily in Paris season 4 part 2.
Emily and Gabriel Break Up After A Skiing Adventure Gone Wrong...
When Emily's flight home to Chicago for Christmas gets grounded, she joins Gabriel, Camille, and Camille's family for their holiday. Despite their less-than-enthusiastic response to her ugly Christmas sweater tradition, Emily joins Camille's family for an afternoon of skiing. But things get tense when Camille wants to race Gabriel, Gabriel wants Camille (who he still thinks is pregnant) to take it easy, and Emily needs Gabriel's help to make it down the mountain.
But when Camille and Gabriel take off, leaving Emily stranded, things get even messier. Until she's rescued by Marcello, but more on that later. When Emily finally reunites with Gabrielle, she expresses frustration at always feeling second to Camille, even if she understands Camille and the baby will always be a part of Gabriel's life. Despite their very-short stint as official boyfriend and girlfriend, Emily and Gabrielle call it off and Emily returns to Paris.
...But Immediately Hits It Off With A New Guy Named Marcello
After the skiing incident in the first episode of Emily in Paris season 4 part 2, Marcello and Emily reconnect at a polo match and instantly hit it off. He's kind, he's funny, and he's very handsome. Emily ends up going to Rome on his invitation, and their time really shows how beautiful their life together would be — and not just because the slow-mo shots of their food gave me insane cravings.
One reason I think Marcello could be Emily's endgame is the fact that he inspires her to get rid of a lot of habits she's never given up for anyone else. He encourages her to put down her phone and to see things with her eyes instead. And for the first time in the entire series, Emily tells Sylvie she won't work because she's spending time with Marcello and actually living in the present.
While the back and forth with Gabriel frustrates me just a little bit, I love this man Marcello so much that I can't even be mad. I NEED to know if they're going to end up together.
Sylvie's Stepdaughter Geneviève Joins Agence Grateau
When Sylvie's stepdaughter Geneviève fails to land a job at Vogue Paris, Sylvie hesitantly welcomes her to Agence Grateau. And at first glance, it appears Geneviève is everything Emily is not. She undergoes Sylvie's Parisian makeover and speaks fluent French, but she also has quite a few schemes up her sleeve.
It doesn't take long for her to develop a very obvious crush on Gabriel — and to hijack one of Emily's pitches to include him, even though she knows Emily and Gabriel have just broken up. Plus, after witnessing Gabriel express how frustrated he feels with his and Emily's communication issues, she translates for Emily, adding a lie at the end that Gabriel doesn't want to see Emily anymore.
Geneviève moves into Emily and Gabriel's building (into Camille's newly vacant apartment, no less), and she invites Gabriel to her housewarming party. Geneviève tells Gabriel he's finally nabbed a Michelin star, and after kissing him multiple times, he finally tells her things between them will remain platonic.
Mindy's Eurovision Adventure Ends Before It Can Begin (For The Better, TBH)
After a season of tension and disagreements, Mindy and Nicolas have a difficult conversation about Eurovision, and her maybe-more-than-friendship with Benoît, but all Nicolas can focus on is how it affects his campaign for CEO of JVMA. And when he asks her to drop out of the "silly song contest," explaining any of his entertainment connections can help her achieve her dreams, they break up.
But all is not lost because when Mindy joins Emily for an Italian girls' trip, complete with gelato of course, she gets a new wave of inspiration to write her own song. She performs the ballad in the streets of Rome, goes TikTok viral, and gets invited back to Chinese Popstar to perform the song AND be a judge. Go Mindy!!
Say Hello to Emily in Rome
The season culminates in the last episode of Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 when Sylvie arrives in Italy to convince Emily to help sign Marcello's family business to Agence Grateau. Unfortunately, Emily and Marcello's new relationship gets rocky when he worries scoring the account was the only reason she came to Italy (until Marcello FINALLY learns Emily really didn't want anything to do with the job).
Sylvie appoints Emily the head of the new Rome office and, just like she did on her first day in Paris, Emily throws open her shutters, takes in her view of the city, and explores the neighborhood (this time on a vespa with Marcello). But unbeknownst to her, when Gabriel learns she's moving, he takes off, asking Mindy just where in Rome he can find her. We might be saying au revoir to Paris for now, but there are plenty of new beginnings to say Buongiorno to.
What was your favorite moment of Emily in Paris season 4 part 2? I loved the last 10 minutes of the finale, and genuinely started squealing when Gracie Abrams' "Close To You" started playing! Check out all the Incredible New September TV Shows We Can't Shut Up About...or just go ahead and rewatch Emily in Paris.
