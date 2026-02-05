Okay, is Timothée Chalamet actually cheating on Kylie Jenner? I did a deep dive on the whole situation so you don't have to.

went viral after the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards for thanking his girlfriend,— or more specifically, the way he thanked her. "To my partner of three years, thank you for our foundation, I love you," he said while accepting an award for his stint in. It's clear that these two have built something they both care about, so the internet was shocked when Timothée was spotted with another woman in Paris. But what's actually going on?

It appears that Timothée Chalamet was recently spotted with Anamaria Vartolomei, a French-Romanian actress, in a hotel lobby while in Paris to promote Marty Supreme. The photos featured Timothée in a gray track suit and Anamaria in jeans and a black jacket. You might recognize Anamaria from her recent role in Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17. Now, even though Timothée and Anamaria seem to be surprised by the cameras, neither Timothée nor Kylie (nor Anamaria, for that matter) have commented on the cheating rumors, so it's all speculation at this point.

Timothée Chalamet did recently comment on whether he's been thinking about getting married. During a Q&A for Marty Supreme, Love Actually and About Time director Richard Curtis straight-up asked if Timmy was planning on tying the knot one day. "Wow…that’s so personal,” the actor said (via People). “You’re going to get me in trouble, man."

Now, considering how invasive I feel like that question is (especially in front of a live audience), I don't think Timothée dodging the question means there's trouble in paradise. He clearly cares about Kylie and considers their relationship to have a really strong "foundation."

Stay tuned for more news on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship as this is a developing story. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.