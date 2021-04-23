14 Tiny Outdoor Garden Ideas for the Urban Dweller
Whether you're desperately trying to keep your plants alive, you want to try your hand at creating a salad garden, or you've never grown anything before, living small can cramp your green dreams. Few things are more satisfying than growing your own food, but that can be hard to accomplish when there's barely enough room for your house plants. What to do? Here are 14 gorgeous urban gardens, plus a few DIY projects, that will inspire you to turn your outdoor situation into a mini botanical paradise.
1. Restful Spaces: Design a symmetrical garden and add some lamps for your own slice of heaven. (via The Blue Hour)
2. Mini Patio: Sometimes, just the simple job of cleaning up the deck or patio can make your home feel ready for summer entertaining. You could even make your own cushions for your outdoor furniture. (via El Mueble)
3. English Inspiration: With just enough room for a bench and some trimmed hedges, this garden is perfect for a variety of colorful plants. (via Country Living)
4. Grid Pattern: Go for a sophisticated look and combine your patio and garden with a relaxed and neat grid pattern. (via Simple Stylings)
5. Vertical Garden DIY: Cover up an ugly fence with this unique take on the vertical garden. Just pick up some old frames at your local thrift store and fill 'em with colorful succulents. (via Sky Parlour)
6. Stop and Smell the Roses: A rose trellis is a great option if you have more wall space than you do garden space! (via annalea hart/flickr)
7. Crate It: Plant everything you need for salad – lettuce, herbs and tomatoes – in wine boxes and you'll be eating fresh all season long. (via Remodelista)
8. Pallet Garden: If you've run out of space on your patio for more pots, try going vertical with a cool pallet planter. (via Apartment Therapy)
9. DIY Garden Wall: Build an arbor or use one you already have to make an adorable wall of hanging pots for herbs and flowers. (via AKA Design)
10. Outdoor Sanctuary: Play with textures in your outdoor space by mixing in woven rugs, bamboo chairs and colorful pillows. (via Elle Decoration)
11. DIY Hanging Garden: You could be ready to grow in a weekend with this easy, and rather beautiful, DIY hanging garden project. (via Brit + Co)
12. Reflect the Sun: We talk about using mirrors inside to make a room feel larger, so why not take the same strategy outside and “double" your outdoor garden space? (via House and Garden)
13. IKEA Flower Box ($18): An easy hack for displaying your favorite flowers without the need for a huge flower bed, this planter hooks over the patio for the perfect apartment garden.
14. Ultimate Edible Garden: Feel like taking your garden game beyond pots? Check out Brit's amazing DIY garden for some serious inspiration on how to grow everything you want to eat. (via Brit + Co)
Are you making plans for an urban garden?
This post has been updated.
Your relationship with your finances is one of the most important relationships you'll ever have, and you can't avoid it. That said, for many of us, the pandemic only added to our financial stress. If you find yourself feeling frazzled, just remember that financial insecurity isn't a net-worth issue — it's a mindset issue. And, we happen to have plenty of advice on how to turn your money mindset around so you can take charge of your funds once and for all.
To start, feeling secure begins with a strong foundation, and there's no better time than now to get started stacking the bricks. It's easy to get swept up in the January "new year, new me" mentality, but really? Any time is the right time to get yourself in order. You don't need to wait for a new year, a new moon, the right moment, or a sign from above. You don't even have to start on the first day of the month — you just need to start.
Introducing NerdWallet: A Safe and Reliable Money App
To help with that, we've put together a list of the just-right-for-you ways that NerdWallet can help you monitor your financial outlook. Haven't heard of them yet? NerdWallet is a personal finance company that helps consumers make smarter financial decisions. Their website and app let you compare different financial products, find articles and tools to make financial decisions with confidence, and keep tabs on your finances (hey there, credit score, I see you!) all in one place. Plus, NerdWallet has over 75,000 glowing reviews in the App Store (and a 4.8 star rating) if you want to read up on any more testimonials.
Tim Chen, NerdWallet's CEO and co-founder, started this financial journey in 2009 after his sister needed help finding a credit card. Even with an economics degree and a Wall Street background, it took awhile for Tim to find the right recommendation (so don't feel too bad when it takes you a while, too). Their mission is to bring clarity to all of life's financial decisions.
So it's safe to say that NerdWallet is a pretty good sherpa for your journey, too.
Get the most from your money
Did you know that the money you park in a savings account can lose value? Harsh, but true. If your money isn't earning interest that's on pace with inflation it will actually be worth less to you in the future. And if the bank charges fees? Forget about it. Make sure you're earning the interest you deserve and come out on top. NerdWallet has researched dozens of financial institutions to help consumers find the best options. The hard work has already been done for you, so you can just select the account that works best for you and your nest egg.
Keep an eye on everything, securely
Once everything is set up, tracking and managing your finances is what will keep the money machine running smoothly. You can create an account either through the site or the app and link your bank accounts, then keep tabs on all your finances in one place. Get a clear picture of your saving and spending, get insights into how to master your money, and even build your credit score all in one place.
Get extra credit points
Do you have the best credit card for your lifestyle? Some cards give cash back on every purchase, ones with travel perks, and ones that charge way less interest than you're paying now. NerdWallet takes the guesswork out of choosing the right credit card with simple side-by-side comparisons of different credit cards so that you feel confident choosing the right one. Whatever you want to do, NerdWallet can help you find the best credit card to get it done.
Know your options for settling down
Mortgage rates are pretty low and it looks like they're going to stay that way for awhile, so buying a home might be the move sooner than you think. But there's so much more to a mortgage than just the interest rate! To help you choose a mortgage lender, NerdWallet has in-depth reviews on multiple lenders in a mixture of categories so you get the home loan with the mortgage rate, term, and fees that's right for you.
Settle an old score
NerdWallet helps you monitor your credit score for free and helps you see how little things (like raising the limit on your credit card or paying your bills on time) can increase your score. NerdWallet partners with TransUnion® to provide your VantageScore® 3.0, based on information in your TransUnion® credit report. Your score and credit report information are updated weekly. But that's not even close to all:
- They provide you with tips from experts on how you could build or optimize your credit score
- You'll get a detailed look at your credit score and all the factors that go into it—your payment history, credit utilization, the age and type of accounts, balances, and any recent inquiries
- The credit simulator tool gives you an idea of how your credit score would change if you applied for a new credit card, closed your oldest credit card, or got a new auto loan
- You also get free, unlimited access to your credit report
When it comes to managing your money, safe and reliable is where it's at. Establishing a healthy relationship with your finances begins when you take control and practice habits that build wealth. Signing up just takes a few minutes. Set your intentions to build a solid financial foundation, it will only strengthen your relationship with your finances. And don't be afraid to get a little nerdy while you're at it.