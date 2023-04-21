How To Become More Eco-Friendly At Home Beyond Going Plastic-Free
We all know the phrase “reduce, reuse, and recycle.” But for decades, we really only thought about the “recycling” part, which is arguably the least important.
As an adult, I’ve tried to take stock of what single-use products I purchase and how I can cut back or repurpose. Much to my dismay, I find that doing what’s best for the environment is often more expensive and more labor-intensive than turning a blind eye to the staggering amount of waste we all create.
Small, incremental changes can feel like using a paper towel to clean up after a busted fire hydrant: ineffective and too little, too late. But I’m determined to make my little impact and encourage others to do the same. While I often feel hopeless on the macro scale, I know I am making real changes on a micro level. And you can too.
Here are a few easy and affordable swaps you can make in your home that will save you money, time, and ultimately lead to noticeable climate-conscious change.
In The Kitchen
Image via Amazon
The kitchen is a huge source of waste. Between paper products, food scraps, and toxic chemicals, this heavily-used space in your home could use a few changes.
Reusable towels
Ditch the paper towel rolls for something more cost-effective and Earth-friendly. Whether you prefer reusable paper towels, a compostable option (I like these), or an entirely different alternative, you will quickly notice how many paper towels you’re really using every day.
In our house, we completely ditched paper towels about two years ago and never looked back. We went to the dollar store and bought a pack of 40 white washcloths. We keep these in a basket and use them for cleaning up messes and wiping down countertops. They go into a “dirty” bin and get washed regularly in our washing machine.
Instead of paper napkins, we opted for cloth napkins that get washed along with our paper towel alternatives.
Clean cleaning
Another big one that people underestimate is your household cleaner. In a post-pandemic world, we’re all more aware of germs than ever before, however, the answer is not chemical cleaners. Avoid cleaners made with ammonia, bleach, and phthalates. These products are dangerous to produce and threaten our waterways. They also come in plastic containers, which we all know isn’t the best.
Save money by making your own cleaning products at home and buying the ingredients in bulk. I use watered-down baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice to scrub our countertops, sink, appliances, and even clothes. For tougher stains, opt for club soda, tea tree oil, or hydrogen peroxide. These products may need to sit and soak for longer than your store-bought cleaners, but they’ll get the job done without the nasty side effects.
More Kitchen Swaps I Swear By
- Beeswax wraps($16, was $18)
- Reusable straws ($7, was 12)
- Silicone sandwich bags ($13, was $14)
- Saving old spaghetti jars 🍝
In The Bathroom
The bathroom also yields a large percentage of waste in homes. We’ve been conditioned to fill our bathrooms with extra thick toilet paper, 18 different skincare products, and harsh chemicals to keep it clean. A few swaps can make a huge difference.
Your Business
I’ll be the first to admit that much of the eco-friendly toilet paper I’ve tried is just not it. It’s a significant downgrade from the plush stuff we’re used to. However, there are still ways to improve your routine without compromising comfort.
Installing a bidet in our bathroom has cut our use of toilet paper in half. It’s something to get used to, but has made a noticeable difference in how often we buy toilet paper. There are so many affordable options that can be added to your toilet without any difficult plumbing.
As far as compostable toilet paper goes, I cannot recommend Repurpose enough. Their products are much better for your plumbing and the planet without feeling like you’re using a leaf to clean yourself.
Ingredients Matter. Period.
As a menstruating human, I’ve always been absolutely appalled by the waste that comes with period products. Not only are many of these products made with chemicals (bad for us and the environment) but the amount of cardboard, plastic, and paper that goes into a single tampon is absurd. And just think… half the population is using these multiple times a day for multiple days, every single month of the year.
I made the switch to a menstrual cup last year and I’ll never go back to tampons. There is no waste associated with it and frankly, I feel better about what is going into my body. I have yet to try the discs or even used one of those cool applicators, but will say that the learning curve was well worth it in the end.
Image via Amazon
Our deodorant options stink, frankly
Many of us have jumped on the all-natural deodorant bandwagon…and many of us have fallen off. I think every person is different, and while one option may work for me, it may not work for you. Take the time to find and really test a deodorant that you feel good about applying to your body and then disposing.
For me, Hey Humans has an entirely recyclable container, made using 100% recycled cardboard — a huge win for me considering it also smells great and keeps me fresh. Another option I’ve loved is Saltair, which is made with plastic, but comes with refillable inserts so you only have to buy the plastic outside once. If you’re feeling frustrated with effectiveness, I encourage you to stay with it. It does get less stinky, I promise.
More Bathroom Swaps I Swear By
- Last swab ($12)
- Reusable cotton rounds ($10, was $16)
- Bamboo toothbrushes ($9, was $13)
- Toothpaste alternatives ($20)
Lifestyle Changes That Make The Biggest Impact
Small and seemingly insignificant changes in your lifestyle can make a big impact. You don’t have to fully convert your home to solar power, or collect your own rainwater to shower (although kudos for that!) to lead a sustainable lifestyle.
Shop Consciously
Take the time to find products you like and feel good about their footprint. Unfortunately, we really can’t rely on advertising or “eco-friendly” labels to lead us to the right products. “Green washing” is wildly out of control and it’s up to us as consumers to shop smart.
For me, this means shopping for locally-sourced products and food through farmer’s markets, seasonal eating, and refill centers. All of these choices reduce transportation-effects on the planet and remind me to live in harmony with the Earth rather than with the notion to consume, consume, consume.
Shopping at a local refill station is by far the best change we’ve made over the past several years. We are lucky enough to have a fully-stocked store where we can bring our own containers and fill up on dish soap, hand soap, laundry detergent, witch hazel, and dishwasher tablets. There’s no plastic involved and we pay by the weight.
Photo by Sarah Chai / PEXELS
Better Recycling
While you should always try first to reduce and reuse, we live in a world that makes it difficult to do that. So if recycling is your last option, make sure you’re doing it really well. Each city or municipality has different recycling rules and regulations, so be sure to check yours.
For us, taking our own recycling to the city’s plant allows us to recycle much more than our trash pickup was willing to do. In fact, about three years ago, we canceled our city trash service and began taking our own trash and recycling each week. It saves us $1000 per year, and now we can recycle glass (we couldn’t before)!
People are quick to say that not much gets recycled once it makes it to the plant… and unfortunately they’re right. But that’s because there are strict rules that most people just don’t know. For example, your recyclable needs to be completely clean of food scraps, plastic wrap, or other debris. It’s good practice to fully rinse and dry anything you recycle. If you want the lowdown on what and how you can recycle properly, Waste Management has great, accessible resources.
I’m not here to guilt you into cleaner living, or look down on anyone who simply doesn’t have the time for these things. I get it. Our society is not set up to be friendly to the environment. It costs money and time and many of us are already short on those things.
So if I can give you any advice, it’s this: make one swap per month. Maybe this month you’ll ditch the paper towels. Give yourself a month to fully adjust to this sustainable swap. Then next month, maybe try a bidet? It doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Small steps to sustainability are not a waste of time. You’re building a better lifestyle, one swap at a time.