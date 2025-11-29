Stocking stuffers don’t have to be just dinky trinkets and edible treats. They can be everything from skincare sets to home decor. TJ Maxx is further proving that point this year with tons of hidden gems that’ll leave a lasting impression once your giftee looks through their stocking. Right now, TJ Maxx’s stocking stuffer lineup is packed with such giftable little luxuries, and luckily, some of the very best finds are $15 and under.

These 7 TJ Maxx stocking stuffer picks are destined to steal the show this Christmas morning, all while keeping your wallet happy.

TJ Maxx Simon & Schuster Quick Cocktails Deck Stacked with 55 unique drink recipes (all of which required five ingredients or less), this $15 card deck will make an excellent addition to your giftee's bar cart to grab when they need a moment of sippable inspiration.

TJ Maxx Pursonic Pet Friendly Essential Oil Set This $10 six-count of clean essential oils are great to give pet parents since they aren't irritating. Whether they use them for non-toxic cleaners or diffusers, they'll enjoy getting to pick from the range of scents each time.

TJ Maxx Mario Badescu Coconut Body Delights Set Complete with a scrub, soap, and body butter, this $15 stocking-worthy set will keep dry skin at bay all season long and deliver a dreamy coconut scent with each application.

TJ Maxx Yellowstone Luggage Tag Set Any fan of Yellowstone is going to adore this $7 two-pack of luggage tags so they can rep their adoration for the series, wherever life takes them. P.S. Check out our Yellowstone gift guide for more ideas on what to give the TV lover in your life.

TJ Maxx Nudestix Eyebrows & Lashes Set This $15 set includes a brow gel, mascara, and an eyeshadow crayon to round out any eye look.

TJ Maxx Betsey Johnson Felted Bear Charm Bag charms are everything, especially if you're packing a teen's stocking this year. This adorable $15 bear charm will get them all the compliments!

TJ Maxx Decadent Delights Espresso Soiree Eau De Parfum With notes of almond, coffee, and milk, this eau de parfum smells a latte (get it?) like your giftee's local coffee shop. If they're a caffeine fanatic, grab this $13 bottle to show that you really get them – without having to hand over a boring bag of beans or a basic mug.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more gift ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.