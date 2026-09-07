Buckle Up! Here's When Tom Cruise & Anne Hathaway's 'Days of Thunder' Sequel Zooms Into Theaters

The '90s are so back. Okay, even though we already knew that, Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway teaming up for a brand new Days of Thunder sequel just proves the point. I know we're getting into the autumn spirit, but this announcement already has me looking forward to when the days start getting warmer again because as far as I'm concerned this is the perfect summer movie. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for everything we know about the Days of Thunder sequel before is zooms into theaters in 2028.

Tom Cruise is back for another 'Days of Thunder.' Tom Cruise returns as Cole Trickle, a NASCAR driver we all know from the first movie. (Can I also take this time to point out that Tom Cruise is 64 years old?! He never fails to amaze me). Anne Hathaway joins the cast of the new movie as a team owner and engineer. The original movie has romance, drama, rivalry, and plenty of action — which, yes, does sound a lot like Top Gun — so we can definitely expect this sequel to have everything we love about the first film. And in addition to the amazing cast, Tom Cruise is also producing with Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. Jonathan Levine will direct and Will Staples is writing the script.

And you can see the 'Days of Thunder' sequel in theaters just in time for summer 2028. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2028. This is going to be such a good year for movies because we've already gotten confirmation that The Incredibles 3, the live-action Tangled, and X-Men will release in 2028 as well. I can't wait!

Okay, I know we're all ready to get into a cozy fall mood, so make sure you read up on The 15 Best New Shows to Watch This Fall 2026! And follow Brit + Co on Facebook for all the latest news.