Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Sweet tooth satisfied.

8 New Trader Joe's Treats To Try This Fall (Before They're Gone!)

Trader Joe's Fall
Trader Joe's
Brit + Co
By Brit + CoOct 12, 2026
Brit + Co
See Full Bio

Trader Joe’s manages to update our pantries with the most mouthwatering, high-quality treats at the most reasonable prices, even with groceries everywhere skyrocketing. And when it comes to your seasonal fall deals? Chef's kiss!

From pumpkin croissants to apple danish pastries, these favorite new arrivals from the grocery store are all the rage this fall. Get 'em before they're gone for the season!

Scroll to see all the new Trader Joe's finds we're excited about this fall!

Harvest-themed chocolates in autumn shapes inside a red box.

Trader Joe's

Harvest Chocolate Collection

This Belgian chocolate collection serves up adorable autumn shapes—think pumpkins, apples, and acorns—stuffed with dreamy fillings like hazelnut praline and caramel cream. Consider it the ultimate holiday table centerpiece (or a guilt-free desk stash just for you).

Trader Joe's Autumn Leaf Sugar Cookies box with colorful leaf designs.

Trader Joe's

Autumn Leaf Sugar Cookies

We’re officially calling it: foliage has never looked or tasted this good. These buttery, melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookies come in custom leaf shapes coated in a glorious crunch of coarse rock sugar. Grab a box for your next cozy night in and try not to eat the whole bag in one sitting (we dare you).

Trader Joe's Apple Crisp Milk Chocolate Caramels box with apple illustrations.

Trader Joe's

Apple Crisp Milk Chocolate Caramels

All the gooey, cinnamon-spiced comfort of a homemade apple crisp, minus turning on the oven. These bite-sized treats feature a milk chocolate shell packed with apple-cinnamon caramel and a clever streusel-evoking crunch on the bottom. It's basically autumn in a single bite.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark package with autumn-themed design.

Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark

If your love language is white chocolate, pretzels, and festive spices combined, look right here. This sweet-and-salty slab brings together cozy pumpkin notes, crunchy pretzel and gingersnap bits, a dark chocolate drizzle, and a hint of sea salt. It’s the ultimate snackable flavor bomb.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cream Cheese Croissants package on a tan background.

Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Croissants

Elevate your autumn mornings with this decadent freezer find that rivals your favorite local bakery. Encased in flaky, all-butter pastry dough, each croissant is filled with a blend of spiced pumpkin purée and tangy cream cheese. Pop them into your air fryer or toaster oven for a warm, cozy breakfast that costs a fraction of coffee shop prices!

Trader Joe's Mini Apple Danish Pastries in red packaging.

Trader Joe's

Mini Apple Danish Pastries

Straight from France, these delicate, two-bite pastries bring a chic Parisian touch to your dessert spread. Made with a buttery, lattice-topped dough, they reveal a golden, spiced apple purée and caramel filling underneath. Just bake them from frozen—no proofing required—for an warm, aromatic treat that tastes entirely scratch-made.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Popcorn bag on a white background.

Trader Joe's

Hot Honey Popcorn

Movie night just got a serious upgrade. This airy popcorn hits you with a sweet honey glaze that builds into a subtle cayenne kick. It’s crunchy, addictive, and practically begs to be tossed into a bowl with your favorite sweet-and-spicy trail mix mix-ins.

Bag of Trader Joe's Maple Brown Butter Almonds with colorful leaf design.

Trader Joe's

Maple Brown Butter Almonds

Move over, basic nuts—these crunchy California almonds are roasted, drenched in a rich maple brown butter coating, and dusted with maple-cocoa powder. They taste remarkably like a cozy pancake breakfast and make the ultimate sweet-and-crunchy desk snack before they leave shelves in December.

Looking for more food news? Sign up for our newsletter to make sure you don't miss a thing!

foodgrocery storenew arrivalsshoppingtrader joe'strader joesfood newstreatsdessert
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

Person doing a tarot reading with crystals and incense on a mat.
Astrology

Nebula Reviews: Psychic Readings That Offer More Than Just Predictions

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective
Sponsored

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween
Halloween Costumes

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit