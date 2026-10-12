Trader Joe’s manages to update our pantries with the most mouthwatering, high-quality treats at the most reasonable prices, even with groceries everywhere skyrocketing. And when it comes to your seasonal fall deals? Chef's kiss!

From pumpkin croissants to apple danish pastries, these favorite new arrivals from the grocery store are all the rage this fall. Get 'em before they're gone for the season!

Scroll to see all the new Trader Joe's finds we're excited about this fall!

Trader Joe's Harvest Chocolate Collection This Belgian chocolate collection serves up adorable autumn shapes—think pumpkins, apples, and acorns—stuffed with dreamy fillings like hazelnut praline and caramel cream. Consider it the ultimate holiday table centerpiece (or a guilt-free desk stash just for you).

Trader Joe's Autumn Leaf Sugar Cookies We’re officially calling it: foliage has never looked or tasted this good. These buttery, melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookies come in custom leaf shapes coated in a glorious crunch of coarse rock sugar. Grab a box for your next cozy night in and try not to eat the whole bag in one sitting (we dare you).

Trader Joe's Apple Crisp Milk Chocolate Caramels All the gooey, cinnamon-spiced comfort of a homemade apple crisp, minus turning on the oven. These bite-sized treats feature a milk chocolate shell packed with apple-cinnamon caramel and a clever streusel-evoking crunch on the bottom. It's basically autumn in a single bite.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark If your love language is white chocolate, pretzels, and festive spices combined, look right here. This sweet-and-salty slab brings together cozy pumpkin notes, crunchy pretzel and gingersnap bits, a dark chocolate drizzle, and a hint of sea salt. It’s the ultimate snackable flavor bomb.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cream Cheese Croissants Elevate your autumn mornings with this decadent freezer find that rivals your favorite local bakery. Encased in flaky, all-butter pastry dough, each croissant is filled with a blend of spiced pumpkin purée and tangy cream cheese. Pop them into your air fryer or toaster oven for a warm, cozy breakfast that costs a fraction of coffee shop prices!

Trader Joe's Mini Apple Danish Pastries Straight from France, these delicate, two-bite pastries bring a chic Parisian touch to your dessert spread. Made with a buttery, lattice-topped dough, they reveal a golden, spiced apple purée and caramel filling underneath. Just bake them from frozen—no proofing required—for an warm, aromatic treat that tastes entirely scratch-made.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Popcorn Movie night just got a serious upgrade. This airy popcorn hits you with a sweet honey glaze that builds into a subtle cayenne kick. It’s crunchy, addictive, and practically begs to be tossed into a bowl with your favorite sweet-and-spicy trail mix mix-ins.

Trader Joe's Maple Brown Butter Almonds Move over, basic nuts—these crunchy California almonds are roasted, drenched in a rich maple brown butter coating, and dusted with maple-cocoa powder. They taste remarkably like a cozy pancake breakfast and make the ultimate sweet-and-crunchy desk snack before they leave shelves in December.

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