The 8 Best Trader Joe's Finds That Are $1 (Or Less)
Trader Joe's
Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's
I might as well admit that I’m wholly, utterly, unhealthily addicted to these chocolate vanilla creme Joe-Joe’s from Trader Joe’s. The fact that they’re only one dollar doesn’t help. When you dig in, you’ll understand why I can’t get enough. Truly delicious.
Price $0.79
Trader Joe's
Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese
And the award for my fave cheat meal of all time goes to…. *drum roll*... cheddar macaroni and cheese by Trader Joe’s. It’s the perfect meal to quickly cook up after a drunken night out, when you’re on the lookout for yummy carbs at 4 am. Plus, if you don’t have the time to cook a gourmet meal every night (who does?) this is the perfect option.
Price: $0.99
Trader Joe's
Apricot Mango Greek Whole Milk Yogurt
This delectable apricot mango greek yogurt with whole milk offers an exotic tropical taste, which makes it a super fun snack option to get you through your mid-day slump. Obsessed.
Price: $0.99
Trader Joe's
Mini Cinnamon Sugar Cookies
These adorable and delicious mini cinnamon sugar cookies are perfect for the approaching holiday months. I just want to cozy up with these cinnamon sugar cookies while sitting by the fire as the snow twirls outside. So festive! A staple treat for the upcoming winter months.
Price: $0.99
Trader Joe's
Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoon
Okay, but how fun are these hot chocolate stirring spoons? With spooky season slowly coming to its end and Christmas time approaching, these are an absolute must-have for your winter snack cabinet.
Price: $1.29
Trader Joe's
Ciabatta Demi-Baguette
How, just how, is this high-quality ciabatta demi-baguette only 1 buck?? I can’t wrap my head around it, but what I can do is wolf this down in a matter of seconds. Truly delicious, and perfect for paninis. My mouth is watering.
Price: $1.29
Trader Joe's
A Handful of Tiny Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels
It’s not exactly a secret now that no one offers better dark chocolate-covered snacks than Trader Joe's. At this point, it’s common knowledge. Dark chocolate-covered snacks from Trader Joe’s are the equivalent of paintings from Van Gogh. Needless to say, no one masters the culinary artistry of dark chocolate-covered pretzels like Trader Joe’s. Sheer genius!
Price: $1.29
Trader Joe's
Sweet Chili Sauce
Switch it up with this mouthwatering sweet chili sauce, which pairs perfectly with shiritaki or glass noodles. This used to be my go-to meal in college, and the sweet chili sauce added the perfect kick. Truly addicting!
Price: $1.79
