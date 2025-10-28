Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

And these feel anything but cheap!

The 8 Best Trader Joe's Finds That  Are $1 (Or Less)

Trader Joe's Finds Under $1
Trader Joe's
Oct 28, 2025
Trader Joe’s, how I love you so. The fact that this grocery store offers high-quality snacks for literally one singular buck feels too good to be true. But alas, the grocery gods have served once more with these delicious (like, seriously tasty) options that are lit-e-rally one dollar. You’d think there’d be some kind of catch, right? There’s not. Just one amazing deal after another. I’ve rounded up the best finds from Trader Joe’s that you can buy for this measly price. Ready for some shopping?

Scroll to see all our favorite budget-friendly (but not cheap) Trader Joe's finds that are $1 or under!

\u200bTrader Joe's Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's

Trader Joe's

Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's

I might as well admit that I’m wholly, utterly, unhealthily addicted to these chocolate vanilla creme Joe-Joe’s from Trader Joe’s. The fact that they’re only one dollar doesn’t help. When you dig in, you’ll understand why I can’t get enough. Truly delicious.

Price $0.79

\u200bTrader Joe's Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

Trader Joe's

Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

And the award for my fave cheat meal of all time goes to…. *drum roll*... cheddar macaroni and cheese by Trader Joe’s. It’s the perfect meal to quickly cook up after a drunken night out, when you’re on the lookout for yummy carbs at 4 am. Plus, if you don’t have the time to cook a gourmet meal every night (who does?) this is the perfect option.

Price: $0.99

\u200bTrader Joe's Apricot Mango Greek Whole Milk Yogurt

Trader Joe's

Apricot Mango Greek Whole Milk Yogurt

This delectable apricot mango greek yogurt with whole milk offers an exotic tropical taste, which makes it a super fun snack option to get you through your mid-day slump. Obsessed.

Price: $0.99

\u200bTrader Joe's Mini Cinnamon Sugar Cookies

Trader Joe's

Mini Cinnamon Sugar Cookies

These adorable and delicious mini cinnamon sugar cookies are perfect for the approaching holiday months. I just want to cozy up with these cinnamon sugar cookies while sitting by the fire as the snow twirls outside. So festive! A staple treat for the upcoming winter months.

Price: $0.99

\u200bTrader Joe's Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoon

Trader Joe's

Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoon

Okay, but how fun are these hot chocolate stirring spoons? With spooky season slowly coming to its end and Christmas time approaching, these are an absolute must-have for your winter snack cabinet.

Price: $1.29

\u200bTrader Joe's Ciabatta Demi-Baguette

Trader Joe's

Ciabatta Demi-Baguette

How, just how, is this high-quality ciabatta demi-baguette only 1 buck?? I can’t wrap my head around it, but what I can do is wolf this down in a matter of seconds. Truly delicious, and perfect for paninis. My mouth is watering.

Price: $1.29

\u200bTrader Joe's A Handful of Tiny Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Trader Joe's

A Handful of Tiny Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

It’s not exactly a secret now that no one offers better dark chocolate-covered snacks than Trader Joe's. At this point, it’s common knowledge. Dark chocolate-covered snacks from Trader Joe’s are the equivalent of paintings from Van Gogh. Needless to say, no one masters the culinary artistry of dark chocolate-covered pretzels like Trader Joe’s. Sheer genius!

Price: $1.29

Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Sauce

Trader Joe's

Sweet Chili Sauce

Switch it up with this mouthwatering sweet chili sauce, which pairs perfectly with shiritaki or glass noodles. This used to be my go-to meal in college, and the sweet chili sauce added the perfect kick. Truly addicting!

Price: $1.79

