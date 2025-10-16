Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

9 New Trader Joe’s Items Devoted Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About

New Trader Joe’s Items October 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserOct 16, 2025
Trader Joe’s fans know that few things spark joy quite like spotting a brand-new item on the grocer's shelves. Right now, Trader Joe's is stocking the most amazing seasonal snacks, and we can't get enough! No matter what, TJ’s always manages to keep shoppers buzzing. These nine new Trader Joe’s items are the ones devotees can’t stop talking about — and for good reason.

Scroll on to discover 9 new Trader Joe's items that just dropped for October!

Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts

Trader Joe's

Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts

These small-but-mighty tarts pack in tons of maple butter flavor. They're the ideal fall dessert and are wildly easy to bake up from frozen in the oven.

Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets

Trader Joe's

Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets

This pack of convenient matcha powder packets mix well with eight ounces of hot or cold water so you can craft a perfectly balanced matcha latte every time.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Trader Joe's

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Name a better lunch than a chicken Caesar wrap... we'll wait. This new addition to TJ's grab-and-go section features chicken breast with parmesan and lettuce with some dressing on the side for dipping, or rather, smothering.

Maple Pecan Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Trader Joe's

Maple Pecan Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Wow, just wow. We'd drink the entire bottle of this if we could! With notes of sweet maple and nutty pecan, this cold brew concentrate tastes totally café-worthy.

Apple Cinnamon Buns

Trader Joe's

Apple Cinnamon Buns

And to pair delightfully with the coffee, make sure to snag these buns baked with cinnamon and apple. They make the perfect accompaniment.

Protein Pancakes

Trader Joe's

Protein Pancakes

Protein lovers are going to want to add these pancakes to their cart. One package contains four hearty flapjacks that deliver 20 grams of protein to kick your morning off right.

Yoju Hard Vietnamese Coffee

@traderjoesobsessed

Yoju Hard Vietnamese Coffee

Spiked with soju, this hard Vietnamese coffee is like a trendier equivalent to the ever-popular espresso martini. Try it once, and you won't regret it!

Trick-Or-Treat Mini Canvas Totes

Trader Joe's

Trick-Or-Treat Mini Canvas Totes

That's right – Trader Joe's started stocking these Halloween-inspired mini tote bags at the top of the month. Available in four fun colorways, they're great for building your very own boo basket or even gifting to your kiddo as a trick-or-treat vessel. They're only $4, too!

Olive Green Large Reusable Insulated Bag

Trader Joe's

Olive Green Large Reusable Insulated Bag

Plus, if you like to have an insulated tote on-hand, TJ's just dropped their famous design in this serene green color.

