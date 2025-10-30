12 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try In November (Tons Of Holiday Goodies!)

I don't know how Trader Joe’s product developers do it, but they’re always pushing out new items just about every week. They know that it wouldn’t be a proper Trader Joe’s haul without plenty of festive goodies, and right now, the grocer’s packed with fun holiday finds that’ll enhance your seasonal plans.

From Thanksgiving-worthy snacks to Christmas-y treats, these are 12 all-new Trader Joe’s items you can’t miss this month.

Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar Trader Joe's advent calendars are officially in stores for 2025! At just $1.49 each, the calendar delivers 24 days of chocolatey delight. Whether you need something sweet for yourself throughout the holiday season or want to gift one to someone else, the price makes this new find practically non-negotiable for your next TJ's trip.

Trader Joe's Herbed Dinner Rolls This eight-pack of herbed dinner rolls will help you complete your Thanksgiving spread with ease. The pack goes for just $3, but tastes way fancier and feeds a crowd.

Trader Joe's Almond Ginger Sesame Granola This new Trader Joe's granola boasts such a unique flavor profile with almonds, ginger, and sesame. If you're growing tired of basic flavors like vanilla or cinnamon, give this $5 limited-edition bag a try for your next yogurt bowl. You won't be disappointed.

Trader Joe's English Cheddar Cheese With Champagne This champagne-infused cheddar cheese is a perfect match for any holiday charcuterie boards you've got planned. The "subtly sweet" and "elegantly aromatic" notes pair well with salty crackers and a glass (or two) of bubbly!

Trader Joe's Mixed Berry & Lemon Curd Trader Joe's lemon curd gets a merry berry treatment with this new find. Use it to top sweet crostinis and cakes or spread some onto plain toast for a big boost in flavor.

Trader Joe's Cranberry Orange Dip Leave it to Trader Joe's to cook up interesting flavor combos, especially when it comes to dips! This cranberry and orange combo is combined with cream cheese and whipped ricotta for a light and refreshing bite. I'd pair Trader Joe's seasonal Stollen Crisps with it, put it on a toasted bagel, or even use it as a fun filling for homemade cannoli.

Trader Joe's Can Of Corn Scented Candle This next new Trader Joe's item isn't food at all. In fact, this can of corn is actually a candle! Cheekily scented like freshly-baked cornbread, it's the perfect burn for the holiday season and even makes a great gift for the TJ's fan in your life.

Trader Joe's Drinking Chocolate While traditional hot chocolate mixes are primarily made with cocoa powder, this $6 Trader Joe's Drinking Chocolate (that only comes around during the holidays, BTW) features small chunks of Colombian cacao, real sugar, cocoa butter, natural vanilla flavor, and a sunflower oil emulsifier for a "high-end" feel. It's best served with hot milk for a rich sip every time.

Trader Joe's Pane Guttiau Paper Thin Sardinian Crackers These never-before-seen crackers have me plotting my next Trader Joe's trip as we speak. They're supposed to be paper-thin and provide exquisite crunch. Yummm.

Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn I'm a huge fan of Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips, so I obviously need to try this seasoned popcorn while it's still on shelves. The seasoning blend includes celery seed, thyme, parsley, black pepper, and sage for maximum flavor.

Trader Joe's Surimi Imitation Crabmeat I've been waiting for Trader Joe's to drop something like this for a while. This new $4 item is joining the grocer's permanent product lineup, and it's perfect for making your own crab dip, homemade poke bowls, or simply snacking on by itself.

Trader Joe's Cornbread Crisps These roasted pieces of cornbread reimagine the fluffy baked good you know and love. They're way more snackable than actual cornbread slices would be, but still deliver familiar flavor. TJ's recommends crumbling some atop a bowl of chili. Sounds like a must-try (especially before this limited-time item is gone)!

