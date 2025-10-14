“These bites might be small in size, but they’re big in satisfaction!”
Take A Break From Halloween Candy With This Savory Mummy Meatballs Recipe
Your Halloween party just got a delicious upgrade, courtesy of Maegan Brown, AKA The Baker Mama. Her cookbook, Brilliant Bites, highlights 75 different recipes, from sweet to savory, for bite-sized meal time and snacking fun!
“I love turning everyday foods into festive shapes for the holidays, and I love using festive ingredients (like colored sprinkles, colored candies, and shaped snacks) to really bring the holiday to life through food,” Brown said. “Holiday recipes usually leave lasting memories with those who enjoy them, and they also start delicious traditions that are enjoyed year after year.”In lieu of spooky season, we’re highlighting her highly creative and extremely craveable Halloween Mummy Meatballs – not only are they great for serving a crowd, they’re super easy to make with just five ingredients. Serve these mummified guys alongside a spread of Halloween snacks and Halloween cocktails for a scary good time.
Take a peek at the Mummy Meatballs recipe for Halloween below!
Ingredients For Halloween Mummy Meatballs
Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
- 24 fresh uncooked Italian-style meatballs (2 tablespoon-size) or 1 pound seasoned ground meatball mixture
- 48 large fettuccine noodles
- 2 cups marinara sauce
- 2 tablespoons whole-milk ricotta cheese
- 3 large pitted black olives, cut into 48 small pieces, for the mummy pupils
How To Make Halloween Mummy Meatballs
Maegan Brown
- Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). If using meatball mixture, form it into twenty-four 2 tablespoon–size meatballs.
- Cook the fettuccine noodles to al dente according to the package directions, then drain. Let cool a bit before handling in the next step.
- Wrap 2 cooked fettuccine noodles around each meatball, tucking the pasta ends into each other to secure them around the meatballs. Pour the marinara sauce into the bottom of an 8-inch (20 cm) baking dish, then arrange the meatballs on top of the marinara sauce.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until the meatballs are cooked through and the pasta starts to slightly crisp all over.
- When the meatballs come out of the oven, place the ricotta in a resealable plastic bag and make a small snip off one of the corners. Squeeze 2 dollops of ricotta onto the top of each meatball, then place a black olive circle on the center of each dollop of ricotta for the mummy eyes.
- Serve immediately, or keep warm in a 200°F (95°C) oven until ready to serve.
Recipe notes:
- These bites can be prepped a day in advance through step 3 to the point of baking. Store in the baking dish, covered with the lid or plastic wrap, in the refrigerator, then proceed with steps 4 through 6.
- To make an olive spider, slice a whole pitted black olive in half lengthwise. Place one-half on a platter for the body of the spider, then thinly slice the other half crosswise into 6 or 8 slices, depending on the size of the olive, for the spider’s legs. Place 3 or 4 legs on each side of the spider’s body.
- Be sure to use fresh uncooked meatballs so the cooked pasta will stick to it when you wrap it around each meatball.
- Be sure to use fettuccine pasta for the most impressive mummy look, from the wideness of the pasta.
- You can prep these in advance and keep them warm in a 200°F oven until you’re ready to serve them.
