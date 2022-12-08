Meghan Markle's Style Is The Ultimate Cool Girl Uniform. Here's How To Get It.
Meghan Markle is one of our favorite fashion inspirations. She seamlessly mixes sophisticated silhouettes and classic colors in a way that feels totally modern. When you break down her best looks, there are a few common threads (pun intended) that you can see, which is exactly why we did just that!
Below you'll find some of our favorite Meghan Markle outfits as well as the particular details that make her stand out against other celeb styles *and* items you can grab to add royal style to your 2023 winter closet while you binge Harry & Meghan on Netflix.
Wide Brim Hats
Wide brim hats aren't just for sun protection — they're a cute way to add structure to your outfit in a way that can change with your moods. You can add and remove as you please depending on what you're feeling and where you're going.
Free People Felt Hat
Pro Celia Wide Brim Hat
Elongated Coats
Long coats are chic and classic, and even though they're outerwear, they're still a statement piece since it pulls a whole outfit together. There are so many different kinds of coats and Meghan rocks them all — this plain tan number works wonders when paired with a complementary white dress. It keeps things airy, even in cold weather.
Boatneck Necklines
This is one neckline that never fails to look both classy and unexpected. It has more playfulness than your regular scoop neck, without the edge that a deep V-neck brings. You can find it in dresses, tops, and sweaters so that no matter what your favorite pieces to wear look like, you can take part in this trend.
Denim
Denim is a tried and true part of any closet these days, which leaves one thing up to your interpretation: how to set yourself apart. Meghan pairs toned-down ripped denim with heels for some interesting contrast, or you can cuff straight leg jeans for the effect of a gathered hem.
Casual Button Down
Button downs are chic, classy, and sexy all in one. But the best part is that they're very low-lift — all you have to do is throw one on and your outfit is automatically dressed up! Different fabrics and colors will give you a different effect, meaning there's one for every occasion.
Chic Bags
Bags are as fashionable as they are utilitarian and Meghan Markle does a fantastic job of complementing her bag to her outfit in terms of structure and style. Wear totes with your button downs and jeans, or smaller purses with dressier outfits. This little green number is boxy yet feminine, plus it matches the color scheme of her look as well.
Kate Spade Morgan Flap Chain Wallet
Zippered Shoulder Bag
Everlane The New Day Market Tote
Boots
Heeled boots are a closet staple but there are two simple ways that you can dress them up: color and material. Opt for an out-of-the-ordinary shade that will provide a pop of color, or a material that adds visual interest (suede, leather, studs — the list is endless!). Meghan does a two-in-one with this green suede pair.
J. Crew Sadie Knee-High Boots
Dr. Scholl's Ride Away Booties
Jewelry
As much as we love statement jewelry, there's something to be said for romantic, dainty jewelry to provide the finishing touch to your look. It'll dress up a tee and jeans or serve as the perfect accessory for a more formal evening. However, we'd never scoff at colorful picks like Meghan Markle'stassel earrings.
Sunglasses
One of the most important things to take into consideration when looking at sunglasses is how the shape works with your face shape. Rounded shades (like the ones Meghan's wearing here) provide a fullness to your look, while sharp cat eye or square will elongate a narrow face shape.
Black Dresses
If you ask us, nobody is rocking neutrals like Meghan Markle, but Meghan's secret is finding a way to make the clothing pieces themselves stand out. Even though this dress is black, it features multiple shapes and materials all in one for something totally unique.
Mock Neck Ruffle Mini Dress
Fun Colors
Candy colors add a playful touch to any look, but when you pick pieces like a midi skirt and vintage-inspired mock neck, the final result is classy, not childish. Even though Meghan has multiple colors going on here, she keeps the main color palette to cool tones of green, blue, and purple, and adds a pop of pink with the skirt.
RAILS Maya Satin A-Line Skirt
Two-Toned Outfits
Monochromatic outfits get an upgrade when you go for a two-toned approach, pairing cooler and warmer versions of the same color. The sweater and heels that Meghan is wearing have a little bit more blue in them than the skirt, plus, the sleek look of the leather and soft look of the sweater pair well together too.
Check out our Pinterest for more fashion content and keep up with Meghan Markle when the first volume of Harry & Meghan drops on Netflix December 8.
